Gavin Newsom files $787M defamation suit alleging Fox News lied about Trump call
The California governor is seeking at least $787 million in damages, which mirrors the amount the right-wing network paid to Dominion Voting Systems in 2023.
Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing the conservative cable giant of defaming him with its coverage of his phone call with President Donald Trump earlier this month amid the Los Angeles protests over the president’s immigration crackdown and mobilization of the National Guard.
The California governor is seeking at least $787 million in damages and a court order prohibiting the network from airing any additional segments that falsely claim that he lied about the call with the president, which took place on June 7. The punitive damages sought by Newsom are the exact amount that Fox paid to Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 to settle a defamation suit over election conspiracies broadcast by the network.
This is a breaking story...
