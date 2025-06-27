Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gavin Newsom files $787M defamation suit alleging Fox News lied about Trump call

The California governor is seeking at least $787 million in damages, which mirrors the amount the right-wing network paid to Dominion Voting Systems in 2023.

Justin Baragona
in New York
Friday 27 June 2025 10:22 EDT
Comments
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News on Friday, accusing the network of lying about his phone call with Donald Trump amid the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News on Friday, accusing the network of lying about his phone call with Donald Trump amid the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests. (AP)

Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing the conservative cable giant of defaming him with its coverage of his phone call with President Donald Trump earlier this month amid the Los Angeles protests over the president’s immigration crackdown and mobilization of the National Guard.

The California governor is seeking at least $787 million in damages and a court order prohibiting the network from airing any additional segments that falsely claim that he lied about the call with the president, which took place on June 7. The punitive damages sought by Newsom are the exact amount that Fox paid to Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 to settle a defamation suit over election conspiracies broadcast by the network.

This is a breaking story...

