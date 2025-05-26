Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Would a Kamala Harris run for governor of California be a boon for potential Republican rivals? That’s certainly what some in the state believe, according to

A Republican candidate winning the upcoming gubernatorial race in the deep-blue state is at best a long shot. But some in the party think that a Harris campaign could energize Republican donors and conservative rank-and-file members, perhaps nationwide, given the former vice president’s high profile, Politico reports.

Current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

It’s no secret that Harris is one of the most vilified members of the Democratic Party by Republicans. But for Democrats, she offers some advantages — name recognition, a huge war chest, a record of consolidating party support, and the likelihood of clearing the field of many other Democrats.

Politico notes that the former Democratic presidential nominee has given herself until late summer to decide whether she will run to lead the Golden State, and that has left other possible contenders in the party in a holding pattern.

Republicans, however, are already acting as if Harris is in the race with fundraising emails, interviews, and speeches reflecting that.

GOP candidates are holding Harris up as a prime example of failed Democratic governance for her time as vice president to President Joe Biden.

Already, conservative pundit Steve Hilton and Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco have launched campaigns with that at the center. Hilton referred to Harris in a recent campaign email as embodying the “failures of the past, while warning against a Democratic “coronation” in Sacramento.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I sense that this is the best shot for someone to be elected statewide in California who’s not a Democrat for at least 20 years, and I think the evident reason for that is the failure of one-party rule,” Hilton said.

“The candidate who is going to win in 2026, regardless of party label, is the change candidate. Kamala Harris is the one who least represents change,” he added.

Trump loyalist Richard Grenell, currently a special presidential envoy, would be one of the higher-profile contenders should he enter the race, and has said that if Harris runs, he would.

Candidates will also be able to copy the same attacks used by President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign, likely coupled with newer accusations regarding Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity, and Harris’ role in any alleged attempts to cover up for the then-president.

Such attacks would likely play well among donors, on right-wing media, in the Oval Office, and could perhaps even tempt tech billionaire Elon Musk back into political giving.

While California is a Democratic stronghold, Trump made inroads in swing districts and cut into the party’s lead in deep blue cities from 2020 to 2024.

Republicans see that as a base on which to build with Latino voters and centrists concerned about crime – a weakness for Harris given perceptions of her role in the state’s criminal justice system.

A campaign by Harris could be a bruising fight of relentless attacks, even if she wins in the end. Doubtless, that will factor into any decision to run for public office again at any level.

Other Democrats whose names have been floated as potential gubernatorial candidates include former Rep. Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former runner-up for mayor of Los Angeles Rick Caruso, and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

The gubernatorial election will take place on November 3, 2026.