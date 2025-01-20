Who is Kai Trump? Don Jr’s daughter is the next generation of MAGA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s YouTuber eldest grandchild will be at his inauguration on Monday and has pledged to spend more of her time in Washington DC with her grandfather.

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, Trump's eldest son, and Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr and Vanessa divorced in 2018.

The 17-year-old recently told her followers in a video that her grandfather’s inauguration was going to change her life, and she believed the life of every American.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison Trump do a podium check ahead of their speeches at the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ( AFP via Getty Images )

“For America and I think for our family, I think it’s just so important that he won,” she said in a recent video. “I think these next four years are going to be the best four years America has had in a very long time. I’m so happy for him on the inside. I’m so happy that our family gets to do this again.”

She also promised followers a behind-the-scenes look at the White House during her visit on Monday.

open image in gallery Donald Trump travels with his granddaughter Kai during a tour of his International Golf Links course north of Aberdeen, Scotland on June 25, 2016 ( AFP via Getty Images )

As she gives a sneak peak into life as the grandchild of one of the most powerful individuals on the planet, Kai told her followers that she hoped to split her time between her home near Jupiter, Florida, and Washington D.C.

Her grandfather’s 2024 campaign was the first time she publicly campaigned for him in any capacity, including boosting him during a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Trump Jr and Kai were also spotted together attending a UFC fight around the time of the RNC. While there, she posed for photos with UFC boss Dana White, as well as NFL player Aaron Rodgers and country music star Jelly Roll, Fox News reports.

open image in gallery Trump surround by family members Eric , Kai and Ivanka Trump at the Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland ( Getty Images )

Since her appearance during the back end of Trump’s 2024 campaign, Kai has been focused on finishing high school and working on her YouTube presence.

Her channel offers typical teenage fare; she hangs out with friends and talks about the things she likes, including sports like pickleball, tennis, and her — and her grandfather's — favorite, golf.

open image in gallery Trump watches his granddaughter play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kai is reportedly a skilled golfer; last March she won the ladies' club championship at Trump's private club in West Palm Beach. She's also had the opportunity to play with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the 17-year-old, at least when it comes to her grandfather.

open image in gallery Kai is a keen – and talented – golfer ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kai already appears to be dipping her toes into the waters of the right-wing media bog; she attended Turning Point USA’s leadership summit last June, which was hosted by the far-right media commentator Charlie Kirk in Detroit.

Not only was he once again elected president, but last year she had to watch footage of a would-be assassin try to kill him. At the time she shared her concerns for his health in an Instagram post.

"We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!" the post said.

open image in gallery Kai was speaking in a slot next to her father at the RNC. It is her first major contribution in a political event ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 17-year-old is the older sister to Donald Trump Jr's other children, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.