Jon Stewart rips Trump over his ‘Chat GPT’ reaction to Biden’s cancer

Daily Show host Jon Stewart has torn into President Trump’s “bare minimum, ChatGPT statement” following ex-commander-in-chief Joe Biden’s cancer revelation.

On Sunday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, writing: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” he added.

open image in gallery Jon Stewart questioned whether the president had written the sympathetic post himself ( The Daily Show )

Stewart attacked the response on Monday night, pointing out that any compassion from the right appeared to have been short-lived with a tirade of conspiracy theories following soon after.

“Right-wing media definitely pivoted from concern to accusation,” Stewart said. “But perhaps the most shocking response of all was from the commander in chief himself.”

As the talk show host played a clip of a reporter reading out Trump’s response, he stared into the camera and took a long pause, before opening his palms in disbelief.

“That’s it? No exclamation points, no all caps, no insults. Whole thing spelled correctly?” the host jibed. Trump is known for posting long rants on Truth Social, which often include capitalized, ungrammatical, and inflammatory accusations.

Questioning the authenticity of the post, the host joked as to whether Truth Social would have flagged it as a security alert, because of the inconsistencies with the president’s previous posts.

He also berated CNN’s move to plug Jake Tapper’s new book on Biden, Original Sin, off the back of the 82-year-old’s devastating news.

open image in gallery Trump posted capitalized and accusatory statements on either side of the Biden post on Sunday ( Truth Social/Donald J. Trump )

“The fact that Trump responded to Biden's diagnosis with the most pro forma, bare minimum, ChatGPT statement was so astonishing, even the corrupt lamestream media gave Trump his props,” Stewart continued.

He then played several news clips, including one from CNN contributor Paul Begala, who praised Trump’s “gracious” statement.

“What he did was not noteworthy and important,” Stewart continued. “Has any president, has any person ever had a lower bar to clear than I have to salute the president?”

Stewart then sarcastically mocked Begala, stating, “I certainly disagree with him on many things, but I have to applaud that after hearing this devastating news about Joe Biden that Donald did not take cancer's side.”

Biden’s spokesperson revealed that he was “diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone”.