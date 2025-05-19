Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden have shared a message of thanks to the public after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis a day earlier.

The couple thanked well-wishers for “lifting us up with love.”

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden posted on his X account Monday. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Biden, 82, is smiling in the photograph as the former first lady sits beside him, holding the family’s cat, Willow.

open image in gallery The Bidens, pictured with their cat Willow, shared the message on X Monday. The former president, 82, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on Friday. ( @JoeBiden/X )

Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his spokesperson announced Sunday.

He received the diagnosis Friday after doctors discovered a “small nodule” on his prostate that required additional evaluation.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Messages of support flooded in for the former president, including from President Donald Trump.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Kamala Harris praised her former boss as “a fighter” in a message of support Sunday.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time,” she said. “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

“Cancer is the absolute worst,” said Meghan McCain, whose father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, died of brain cancer. “It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics.”

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among men in the U.S., affecting approximately one in eight men during their lifetime.

While the condition is more likely to affect men over the age of 65, it can be diagnosed at a younger age.