President Donald Trump has said he’s “saddened” after his predecessor and rival Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump said on Truth Social.

A spokesperson for Biden said on Sunday that the diagnosis was made on Friday after doctors found a small nodule on his prostate, which needed further evaluation.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Trump sent ‘warm wishes’ to the Biden family on Sunday after his predecessor’s cancer diagnosis ( Getty )

Trump’s fellow Republicans also commented on the news of Biden’s diagnosis.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said she was “saddened to hear of President Biden’s cancer diagnosis and am wishing him and his family well as he begins treatment.”

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he was “praying for his full recovery.”

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee lamented the “sad news.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family.”

Biden dropped out of the 2024 rematch against Trump after a disastrous debate in late June last year. Biden appeared frail and struggled to finish sentences. Trump has regularly mocked his predecessor as “Sleepy Joe” and he has frequently blamed the Biden administration for any setbacks during the beginning of his second term.

Democrats have been agonising over their handling of the 2024 election and whether they should have stepped in sooner to urge Biden to step aside. However, there’s no indication that there’s a connection between Biden’s cancer and his physical and verbal struggles which led to questioning if he was able to serve another four years.

Biden is the oldest-serving president in American history and his recent announcement puts the focus on the age of other U.S. politicians, including the 78-year-old Trump, who will become the oldest-serving president in history if he serves out his full term in the White House.