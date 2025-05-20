Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Biden’s granddaughter took to X Monday evening to slam CNN journalist Jake Tapper’s leaked book on the former president’s reported hidden physical and mental decline in the White House as “political fairy smut.”

“Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class,” Naomi Biden posted about Tapper’s book, co-authored with Axios reporter Alex Thompson, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

The book is officially due out Tuesday, but has been widely leaked.

“Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck. It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare.”

She rips it as “all [at the] expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all.”

Tapper and Thompson have come under fierce criticism for profiting from Biden’s hidden struggles as he served as president, which they should have known about – and reported – at the time.

The book is being released just as tragic news emerges about Biden’s aggressive cancer, raising questions about how doctors could have missed it when he was still in the White House, and triggering conspiracy theories that it, too, was covered up.

The book reveals damning allegations about Biden’s mental and physical decline while in office in 2023 and 2024, which aides reportedly helped him hide from the public, before he launched another bid for the presidency.

It includes accounts of startling instances of Biden’s reported mental decline, including times when he failed to recognize actor and pal George Cluny, as well as other close friends and colleagues. That was eventually followed by a befuddled presidential debate against Donald Trump.

As for Biden's “physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk,” it had become “so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election,” Tapper and Thompson write in the book.

Biden’s spokesperson Chris Meagher said that he was “still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.”

He added: “In fact, the evidence points to the opposite — he was a very effective president.”

The authors could not immediately be reached for comment.