Don Jr leads MAGA world in spreading conspiracy theories about ‘coverup’ of Biden’s cancer diagnosis
Donald Trump Jr. referred to a non-existent stage five cancer diagnosis in his comments about Joe Biden
Donald Trump Jr. has taken aim at Joe Biden’s wife for failing to miss the signs of her husband’s prostate cancer.
The US president’s son shared a conspiratorial message claiming that the White House must have known about Biden’s diagnosis while he was in office.
“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” Trump Jr. said in a sarcastic jab at former First Lady Jill Biden.
There is no such thing as stage five cancer. The post appears to be a swipe at Dr. Jill Biden, who has a doctoral degree in education.
Hours earlier, Trump Jr. shared a screenshot calling for respect for the Biden family after the diagnosis. He added, " 100 percent agree.”
Trump Jr. wasn’t alone in spreading theories without proof.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman and Donald Trump’s former physician, tweeted his belief that Biden’s doctor during his tenure in the White House was “more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”
Meanwhie, right-wing influencers the Hodgetwins, tweeted: “Less than a year ago Biden’s doctors stated Biden was healthy. Currently Biden has prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. With the best doctors money can buy there’s no way they didn’t know. The Democrats and the media all lied and coverup it up!”
In a statement released by the former president’s office on Sunday, it was announced that Biden was diagnosed a week prior after experiencing “increasing urinary symptoms”.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement read.
“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
Trump, who has often ridiculed Biden following rumours of his ill-health while in office, wrote that he was “saddened” to hear about the diagnosis.
He wrote: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.
“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
