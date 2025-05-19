Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The book detailing former President Joe Biden’s failed reelection bid and the alleged cover-up of his mental and physical decline is due to be released tomorrow.

Its authors, CNN’S Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, share damning allegations about Biden’s mental and physical deterioration in 2023 and 2024 in Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, out May 20.

The book’s imminent release is all the more timely following Biden’s announcement Sunday that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Excerpts of the book that leaked prior to its publication do not portray the 46th president or his closest advisers in a flattering light, as they detail startling instances of Biden’s gaps in mental acuity that were reportedly hidden from the public through 2024.

The disastrous debate against Donald Trump was the moment it all came crashing down for Biden.

open image in gallery Former President Joe Biden’s reported declining mental and physical health while he and his team pushed for reelection is the subject of a new book, due to be published this week. The book’s release comes just days after Biden revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. ( AFP/Getty )

Tapper and Thompson’s book is based on interviews with 200 people, including members of Congress, the White House and campaign insiders.

Responding to the claims in the book, Biden’s spokesperson Chris Meagher said that his team was “still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.”

“In fact, the evidence points to the opposite — he was a very effective president,” Meagher added.

The Independent takes a look at five of the key takeaways from the book:

Aides discussed putting Biden in a wheelchair

Biden’s aides discussed the option of putting him in a wheelchair if his reelection bid was successful, the book alleges.

“Biden's physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election,” Tapper and Thompson write.

Aides to the then-president thought it wasn’t politically viable to have Biden in a wheelchair during the campaign.

Because of Biden’s age, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, they wrote, “privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery.”

Forgetting pal George Clooney and names of longtime aides

open image in gallery Biden failed to recognize George Clooney, one of the most famous celebrities in the world who he has known for nearly two decades, while attending a Hollywood fundraiser in June 2024. An unnamed “Hollywood VIP” said ‘it was like watching someone who was not alive,’ according to the book. ( Getty )

Biden didn’t recognize George Clooney — one of the world’s most famous actors and a man he has known for nearly two decades — at a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser.

According to an unnamed “Hollywood VIP” who witnessed the interaction, Biden seemed a shell of his former self at the fundraiser, which took place in June of 2024.

“It was like watching someone who was not alive,” the VIP who saw the pre-show interaction with Clooney recalled. “It was startling. And we all looked at each other. It was so awful.”

During that interaction the 46th president, who was being led around by an aide, had to be prompted to remember who Clooney was, according to the VIP’s firsthand account.

“It was not O.K.,” they recalled to the authors. “That thing, the moment where you recognize someone you know — especially a famous person who’s doing a f*****g fund-raiser for you — it was delayed. It was uncomfortable.”

“You know George,” the aide said, repeating the actor’s full name, with stress on the surname: “George Clooney.”

“Oh, yeah!” Biden reportedly responded. “Hi, George!”

open image in gallery Biden’s team has dismissed the book and said that they were ‘still waiting for someone to point out’ where he had to make ‘a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.’ ( Getty Images )

Other accounts in the book claim that Biden also forgot the names of some of his longtime aides, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The authors write that Biden once forgot Sullivan’s name in December 2022 and called him “Steve” a couple of times. But Sullivan said he did “not recall” the incident while speaking at Politico’s Security Summit last week.

“I do not recall that ever happening,” Sullivan said. “And I will tell you, Joe Biden knows my name. He knows my name... like, I talk to him, even now, so I was surprised to read that in the book.”

Biden ‘totally f***ed’ Kamala Harris’ campaign: top aide

David Plouffe, who was drafted into Kamala Harris' campaign after Biden stepped away from the race last summer, didn't parse words, saying the then-president “totally f***ed us” by not dropping out of the race sooner.

open image in gallery A top Harris campaign adviser, David Plouffe, said that Biden ‘totally f***ed us’ by not dropping out of the race sooner, according to the book. Plouffe said that the Harris campaign was ‘a f***ing nightmare.’ ( Getty Images )

Before working with Harris, Plouffe managed former President Barack Obama’s winning 2008 campaign and served as a senior adviser in his White House.

Plouffe is quoted as calling Harris' 107-day campaign “a f***ing nightmare,” which he said was “all Biden.”

White House physician wanted the president to have more rest time

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, argued for him to have more rest time in his schedule, according to an excerpt in the book. “[O’Connor] had long privately expressed concern about the toll the presidency was taking on Biden’s health. The doctor often argued with Biden’s political officials to get more rest time into the president’s schedule.”

“O’Connor sometimes quipped that Biden’s staff members were trying to kill him, while he was trying to keep him alive,” according to the authors.

Cabinet secretaries frozen out by Biden aides

A handful of the Cabinet Secretaries claimed that they went months without direct access to the president.

“Instead, they briefed senior White House aides, who would then speak to Biden,” Tapper said while promoting the book on CNN. Some of Biden’s Cabinet spoke to the authors but on the condition of anonymity.

“For months we didn’t have access to him,” one secretary is quoted in the book. “There was clearly a deliberate strategy by the White House to have him meet with as few people as necessary.”

With additional reporting from Gustaf Kilander, John Bowden and Graig Graziosi