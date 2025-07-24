‘He could be president’: Joe Rogan peddles Hunter Biden as White House contender after viral interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Rogan, the world’s most listened-to podcaster, has suggested Hunter Biden could follow in former President Joe Biden’s White House footsteps someday.

The 57-year-old podcaster declared that Hunter “could be president” on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, with episodes that regularly surpass 1 million views.

Rogan praised the former president’s son after he gave a viral, three-hour interview to independent journalist Andrew Callaghan, during which he spoke about his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction.

“He could be president,” Rogan said Wednesday. “How about that? He could, no bulls***.”

“Hunter Biden, after all he’s been through, look, his dirty laundry is all out there…He’s smarter than his dad when his dad was young,” Rogan added. “And he was a crackhead.”

open image in gallery Podcaster Joe Rogan said Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, 'could be president.' ( JRE/YouTube )

Hunter previously detailed his struggle with addiction in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things. In the interview with Callaghan, he recounted the toll that his addiction took.

“The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate and water and heat,” Hunter explained.

“I feel really reluctant to kind of have some euphoric discussion…I don’t want to have the experience of some euphoric recall. That’s how powerful crack cocaine is,” he added.

Hunter went on to caution people against using the drug.

“If you want to completely utterly f*** up your life — you know, I don’t think that anything is necessarily, ‘Oh, you do it once, you’re addicted,’ but about the closest thing that statement could be true would be with crack cocaine,” Hunter said.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden discussed his struggle with addiction in a three-hour-long viral interview Monday ( Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube )

Rogan said that Hunter is “a lot smarter than people give him credit for,” citing the recent interview.

“He’s talking, and one of the things he was talking about was why smoking things are so addictive, why smoking cigarettes are so addictive, and the psychology behind it,” Rogan said. “He’s not dumb.”

While Rogan says he doesn’t affiliate with any political party, he is hugely popular with young, conservative men.

Rogan invited President Donald Trump on the show in 2024 for a three-hour interview. He went on to endorse Trump hours before Election Day, which was seen as a major win for the Republican. Rogan went on to attend his inauguration.

open image in gallery Joe Rogan attends President Donald Trump's inauguration. The podcaster endorsed him in 2024 after a three-hour interview ( Getty Images )

The podcaster has also expressed support for Trump’s opponents, like Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats. Rogan has even criticized some aspects of the Trump administration in recent months.

Rogan called the large-scale ICE raids “f***ing nuts” in June. He criticized the administration further on July 2 for targeting immigrants who do not have criminal histories.

“One is the targeting of migrant workers,” Rogan said. “Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?”

The podcaster reportedly asked Trump to back off on detaining immigrants with no criminal history during a private dinner on June 30.

Rogan also noted the growing infighting among Trump supporters — particularly after the administration struck three nuclear sites in Iran — in an episode last month featuring Sanders.

"I think the whole MAGA thing right now is very divided, particularly because one of the things they voted for was no war," Rogan told the senator. "Well, now it seems like we're in a war. It's quick, we're six months in, and that's already popped off."

Rogan went on to praise the “reasonable points” made by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican who has drawn Trump’s ire after opposing recent spending legislation and calling the administration’s strikes on Iran “unconstitutional.”