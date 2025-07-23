Trump’s best hope to cool down Epstein fury may be for Hunter Biden to keep talking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump received a gift from an unexpected source on Monday: Hunter Biden.

No, it wasn’t a laptop this time. Instead, it came in the form of two podcast interviews in which a fiery Biden went on expletive-laden tirades against everyone from George Clooney to the president of El Salvador while swinging at his father’s political enemies.

The former president’s son, apparently unsatisfied with damaging his father’s bid for re-election, may now be doing the same to his post-presidential reputation. The 55-year-old Biden calmly explained the process for cooking crack cocaine before devolving into angry rants against people who questioned his family’s judgment.

Biden appeared for an interview with former All Gas No Brakes host Andrew Callaghan, sitting down for three hours and riffing on a wide range of topics, but centering a good amount of focus on the downfall of the Biden campaign in 2024.

He verbally attacked Democrats for abandoning his father. He argued the disunity among voters over Joe Biden’s withdrawal was the leading factor that caused millions to stay home, not the general disgust voters showed towards a party that seemingly covered up Biden’s decline, or the political consequences of the U.S.-supported carnage in Gaza.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden attacked George Clooney, the Pod Save America co-hosts, and even Nancy Pelosi in a fiery interview with Andrew Callaghan ( YouTube - )

Regarding Biden’s performance at a June debate with Trump, where he appeared confused and unable to finish sentences at times, his son chalked up to the following revelation: the president’s doctors had him on Ambien.

“He's 81 years old. He's tired as s**t. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on stage and he looks like he's a deer in the headlights. And it feeds into f*****g story that anybody wants to tell.”

After personally attacking Pod Save America co-hosts and George Clooney, it became clear: this was an airing of grievances by Hunter.

Kamala Harris, his father’s former running mate, and the progressive wing that sacrificed some of their credibility with their base, were the only Democrats spared his wrath. The centrist wing of the party he labeled weak-kneed cowards and backstabbers.

It begs the question, then: why is Hunter Biden making multiple podcast appearances and stirring up negative headlines for Democrats at a time when President Donald Trump and his administration are under fire from MAGA over the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein?

Monday’s press tour by the former first son was ill-timed, though it didn’t fully break through the multi-day news cycle surrounding Epstein.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported the contents of a birthday card Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly compiled for Epstein in 2003. Trump has strongly denied that he ever wrote anything for the card and has sued the outlet and Rupert Murdoch over the report.

The Epstein coverage has continued this week, but if there’s anyone with the power to provide a distraction, it’s Hunter Biden furiously threatening to invade El Salvador while discussing his former crack habits.

His mere presence in the news cycle is also a reminder of his father’s pardon. Biden carried on through much of 2024 vowing not to let his son escape justice on tax and gun charges, even as there were no plans by the DoJ to charge him for his documented drug abuse.

That promise fell apart, and Hunter is now free and unburdened to hamstring those he perceives as having betrayed his family at the worst possible time.