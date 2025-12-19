Fox News host Jesse Watters shrugs off Trump’s White House plaques mocking Biden and Obama: ‘It’s his own house’
Jesse Watters said that Donald Trump will live in the White House for the next three years and even implied he could serve a longer term
Fox News host Jesse Watters shrugged off criticism of Donald Trump’s White House plaques, saying the president can decorate “his own house” with insulting signs if he chooses.
Trump’s plaques describe Joe Biden as the “worst president in American history” and suggest that Barack Obama was “one of the most divisive political figures.”
Meanwhile, the current president touted his claimed success, suggesting on his own plaque that he “defeated” inflation, while describing Ronald Reagan as a Trump “fan.”
With outrage building on social media about the scathing signs, Trump loyalist Watters swatted away criticism while presenting The Five.
“Let’s be clear, he’s having a little fun. It’s his own house,” he said.
“It’s not, it’s our house,” Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov interrupted.
“Come on, it’s just a word, Jessica,” Watters hit back. “It’s his own house; he lives there, he showers there, he eats there.
“It’s his house, for now, for the next three years, maybe more,” he continued. “So he can decorate it however he wants.”
Bizarrely, Watters suddenly switched gears and began shouting at Tarlov about fentanyl.
“Am I that upset about it?” he raged. “No, I’m upset about all this fentanyl pouring into the country and you guys siding with these people.”
Others on the panel, including Greg Gutfeld, also defended Trump’s latest way of attacking his opponents.
“He does things that don’t cost a dime, and they’re entertaining to us. This is why we don’t deserve him,” Gutfield joked.
“He’s saying, like, ‘What if I do this? What if I do that?’ And then he does it, and it’s wonderful,” Gutfeld continued, referring to Trump, before calling for “more plaques.”
Trump’s plaques were placed along his controversial Presidential Walk of Fame, which he installed earlier this year.
The row of presidential portraits was used to take yet another swipe at Joe Biden, with Trump replacing his predecessor’s picture with an autopen.
The GOP leader has claimed that Biden’s use of the autopen device to sign executive orders renders all laws signed by the 46th president invalid, despite Trump using the machine during his first administration.
The addition of the plaques to the so-called “Walk of Fame” has been widely condemned by Trump’s opponents, with California Governor Gavin Newsom tearing into the commander-in-chief on social media.
“Inflation is up. Unemployment is up,” Newsom blasted on X. “Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up.
“And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bull****.”
He posted his own version of the Walk of Fame, swapping out the current images for Vanity Fair’s recent portraits of Trump’s top team.
The pictures became online memes, with fans describing them as “diabolical” and “crazy,” since they highlight the Trump cabinet’s wrinkles and blemishes.
