President Donald Trump has made more changes to the White House adding a Presidential Walk of Fame, in an “employee-of-the-month” style, along a prominent walkway outside the West Wing.

Sheets of brown paper appeared as placeholders for picture frames last week on the wall of the West Wing colonnade, which runs along the Rose Garden. Above the brown paper, written in gold paint, are the words “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

It will feature black-and-white portraits of Trump and previous presidents hung in gold picture frames, the president told The Daily Caller.

The president said it was inspired by a similar presidential wall of fame that he says he’s seen at The Hilton – though it’s unclear which hotel Trump was referring to.

It’s the newest addition to the White House, which has undergone a Trump makeover since he took office in January.

New 'Presidential Walk of Fame' will hang outside of the West Wing and feature portraits of former presidents

The photos will hang in order of administration, meaning there will be two images of Trump and two of former President Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.

However, it is unclear if the administration will hang a portrait of former President Joe Biden. During his interview with The Daily Caller, Trump joked that he would hang a photo of the autopen instead of Biden – a reference to the claims by Republicans that Biden staffers utilized the device in the former president’s place.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Trump has already moved former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush’s White House portraits to a stairwell.

'Walk of Fame' will feature portraits of presidents in order of administrations, though its unclear if Trump will allow former President Joe Biden's to be hung

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s portrait was also replaced in the East Wing with a portrait of Trump.

The president has added at least five portraits of himself, created by fans, around the White House, according to Politico.

The new “Presidential Walk of Fame” is next to the recently-renovated Rose Garden, which now has a limestone patio for chairs and tables in the style of Mar-a-Lago. The White House has also installed a speaker system that allows Trump to play music to his liking.

A portrait of Trump, created by a fan, hangs in between two portraits of former first ladies Laura Bush and Patricia Nixon. The Trump painting replaced Hillary Clinton's portrait

In addition to Trump’s plans for a grand $200 million state ballroom, the president is putting in two 88-foot flagpoles to the South Lawn and redecorated the Oval Office.

The Oval Office, which is redecorated by each new president, now features paintings in gold frames, gold furniture, and gold-painted accents across the fireplace, door, and crown molding.