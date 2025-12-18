Obama shares his favorite hits of 2025. Yes, Chappell Roan made the list
- In what has become a cultural zeitgeist, former President Barack Obama released his favorite movies, books and music of 2025.
- At the top of Obama’s book list was Paper Girl by Beth Macy. He also referenced his summer reading list he shared a few months back. Noting that it was “obviously” biased but Michelle Obama’s The Look also made his list.
- The former president’s favorite movies included Sinners, Hamnet and the documentary Orwell: 2+2=5, which follows the career of George Orwell and how his political observations are still relevant in the present day.
- As usual, Obama’s music taste was wide-ranging. Leading the list was Olivia Dean’s Nice To Each Other and Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, also receiving a nod was Chappell Roan’s The Giver.
- Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen, Drake and Jason Isbell also received mentions.