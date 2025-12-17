Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House staff updated the so-called “Presidential Walk of Fame” Wednesday by adding lengthy descriptions of each former president, in rhetoric that aligns with President Donald Trump’s – such as calling former President Joe Biden “the worst President in American History.”

As part of the president’s ongoing effort to customize the White House to his liking, Trump set his well-known opinions of each former president in stone by adding plaques underneath the portraits that now hang along the colonnade.

But rather than neutrally describing each president, Trump chose to invoke more color – claiming former President Barack Obama is “one of the most divisive political figures” and asserting former President Ronald Reagan “was a fan.”

“Sleepy Joe was, by far, the worst President in American History,” the plaque underneath Biden’s reads. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”

As part of Obama’s description, the White House wrote: “As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946.

open image in gallery The new plaques contain lengthy descriptions and opinions of the presidents that align with Trump’s view ( AP )

For former President Bill Clinton, the White House attributed his legislative successes to “Republicans in Congress,” and boasted that Trump terminated the North American Free Trade Agreement, the trade deal struck under Clinton.

Trump also included, “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald. J. Trump!”

But for other Trump-friendly former presidents, such as Reagan, they receive more of a doting description.

For Reagan, the White House wrote: “Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval... He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

open image in gallery The plaque description underneath former President Joe Biden’s place in the presidential lineup ( AP )

The new plaques are part of the White House’s “Wall of Fame” – a wall outside the West Wing that now hangs portraits of every president in order of office. The only one exempt is Biden, whose portrait was replaced with a photo of the autopen – a reference to the claims by Republicans that Biden staffers utilized the device in the former president’s place.

The Trump administration has taken no shame in using its prominence to “troll” the opponents of Trump through social media, speeches and other means.

More follows…