Former President Barack Obama tore into Donald Trump and said it feels like “every day is Halloween — except it’s all tricks and no treats” under his administration.

Obama shredded Trump during a speech Saturday in support of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, where he said, “It’s worse than even I expected.”

“It's not as if we didn't see some of this coming,” Obama told the crowd at the rally in Norfolk. “I will admit it's worse than even I expected. But I did warn y'all,” he added.

The former president began by reeling off how the Trump family has benefited from cryptocurrency dealings and accused the president of prioritizing his “billionaire pals and finance bros.”

“Is the economy working better for you? Because it sure has gotten better for Trump and his family,” said Obama.

Members of the Trump family, through an umbrella company, own more than half of the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial and it has allegedly netted them hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Reuters.

open image in gallery Former President Barack Obama laid into Trump during a speech at a campaign event for aVirginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger ( Getty Images )

“Since he's been in office, the whole crypto business and other ventures have made hundreds of millions of dollars,” Obama continued. “Including from foreign nationals and rich folks investing because they want to stay in the President's good graces.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Obama then criticized Trump for his $300 million ballroom and paving over the White House Rose Garden, which now resembles his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

“He has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don't get mud on their shoes, and gold plating the Oval Office and building a $300 million ballroom,” Obama said.

The Democrat then took aim at the artificial intelligence videos Trump often posts on his Truth Social account, including one showing himself wearing a crown, flying a “KING TRUMP” fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of No Kings protesters with brown liquid.

“And all the nonsense we see on the news every day, the over the top rhetoric, the fabricated conspiracies, the weird videos of a U.S. president with a crown on his head flying a fighter jet and dumping poop on protesting citizens,” said Obama.

open image in gallery Trump, meanwhile, spent his Halloween in Palm Beach where his Mar-a-Lago residence was throwing a Great Gatsby -themed bash ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Obama tore into Donald Trump and said his administration so far had been like “every day is Halloween — except it’s all tricks and no treats” ( Getty Images )

The video, according to Obama, is part of the Trump administration’s attempt to “distract” voters.

“They do it so you won't notice that while they're helping the wealthiest, most powerful people in the country consolidate more wealth and more power, your bills are still going up,” he said.

Trump, meanwhile, spent his Halloween in Palm Beach where his Mar-a-Lago residence was throwing a Great Gatsby-themed bash.

He was criticized for attending the lavish event hours before a vital food assistance program relied upon by millions of Americans was about to lapse.

Obama was speaking a few days on from a reported revelation that he wanted to let a “process” determine the Democratic nominee after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the running in 2024, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl wrote in his new book Retribution.

He was “not happy” with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s speedy endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris – and chewed the former House speaker out in an angry phone call, according to the book.