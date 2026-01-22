Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious protestors were heard screaming “how do you sleep” at a squad of ICE agents seen barrelling a pair of teenagers into a car during a raid in Minnesota.

The chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday on the streets of Minneapolis, where ICE agents have been snatching alleged illegal immigrants from the streets as part of Operation Metro Surge.

The arrest of the two teenagers was caught on camera by MPR News photojournalist Ben Hovland, who recorded the masked federal agents as they formed a perimeter around the youngsters.

“Do not cross this line,” one agent says, while sweeping his arms forward.

“Do not touch me, you have no right to touch me,” an angry demonstrator responds.

open image in gallery ICE agents were seen barrelling a pair of teenagers into a federal vehicle during a raid ( Reuters )

Fellow protestors can be heard blowing deafening whistles and heckling the ICE agents.

“You’re taking a little girl” one protestor screams, as the immigration officers try to distance the growing crowd from the car.

As the clash continued, the two teenagers were eventually put in the back of the federal agents’ vehicle before the door was slammed.

The reason for ICE detaining the two teenagers remains unknown, although Hovland told MPR that the pair were initially stopped when ICE agents allegedly rear-ended their silver SUV.

He also told the broadcaster that he saw ICE agents looking through the girl’s U.S. passport book as she sobbed in the snow covered street. Meanwhile, other agents photographed the “frightened” teenage boy’s face.

When they eventually left the scene, the immigration officers deployed crowd dispersing chemicals.

The Independent has contacted the DHS for comment.

open image in gallery The activities of ICE agents in Minneapolis of have attracted growing backlash ( Reuters )

Tensions have continued mount in Minneapolis after ann ICE agent shot mom-of-three Renee Good dead earlier this month.

Good was killed after her car blocked a road upon which immigration officers were conducting an operation, with the Trump administration alleging that she tried to ram federal workers with her vehicle. Local officials have disputed that version of events.

Good’s death sparked a wave of protests across the city, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanding that ICE get the “f*** out” in a furious, profanity-laden speech.

The Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration crackdown in the city, alleging that Somali immigrants are defrauding the Minnesota daycare system in order to make money.

JD Vance is expected to visit Minneapolis Thursday, with a White House source telling Fox News that the vice president plans to discuss “restoring law and order” to the city.

The vice president has been critical of Good and supportive of the ICE who took her life, since the January 7 shooting.

”I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe, against our law enforcement officers,” Vance previously told reporters.

open image in gallery Good’s killing sparked a wave of protests in the city ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

As the ICE crackdown continues, residents have reportedly started delivering groceries to migrants so they do not have to leave their homes.

Sergio Amezcua, a pastor at Dios Habla Hoy, told The New York Times that ICE allegedly appears to be targeting anyone who is not white. That led him to form the volunteer group so that vulnerable people will not be targeted by ICE.

“Our community is traumatized,” he said. “People that are born here are traumatized.”

His church has received nearly 25,000 requests from people needing groceries, with 14,000 deliveries already completed. The food drop-offs, which include meat, milk and hygiene products, are comprised of groceries from food banks and individual donations.