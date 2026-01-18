Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said his city is being “invaded” by the federal government amid reports that 1,500 active-duty soldiers were being readied for deployment to Minnesota and President Donald Trump’s threats of invoking the Insurrection Act to quell protests.

"I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government,” the Democratic mayor told CNN Sunday. “They’ve got 3,000 or so ICE agents and Border Patrol. That they are now talking about deploying 1,500 military– this is, well it’s ridiculous.”

Protests have continued for a second week in Minneapolis after Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent. Trump administration officials, including the president, have defended the agent’s conduct, claiming that his life was at risk.

In the wake of Good’s shooting, several thousand more ICE and Border Patrol agents have been deployed to the city. Some 1,500 active-duty soldiers are also reportedly preparing for possible deployment in Minnesota, The Washington Post citing defense officials, reported late Saturday.

“This act was clearly designed to intimidate the people of Minneapolis. Here's the thing, we are not going to be intimidated,” Frey said.

open image in gallery Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to the massive federal law enforcement presence in his city following the shooting to death of Renee Good by an ICE agent ( CNN - State of the Union )

“The best way to get safety is not to have an influx of even more agents and in this case, military, to Minneapolis,” he continued.

Frey, and the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, are reportedly facing a Department of Justice investigation for allegedly obstructing the efforts of federal immigration authorities in the state, according to the Associated Press.

Frey told CNN Sunday that both he and Walz had not been officially informed.

"We have not received anything. I am not aware of specific allegations. But if it were true, the targeting would be the product would be of performing one of the most basic responsibilities and obligations I have as Mayor which is to speak on behalf of our great city,” he said.

open image in gallery Federal agents stand guard outside a building in Minneapolis Saturday amid ongoing protests in the city over the shooting death of Renee Good ( AP )

Minnesota has been the target of ramped-up immigration enforcement since the start of the year following reports of an alleged fraud ring involving day-cares, often operated by Somali-Americans, that has been seized on by Trump and his MAGA allies.

The White House has cracked down on visa applications, terminated Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals, and agents are going “door-to-door” looking for undocumented immigrants, according to some Minnesota officials.

The Department of Homeland Security said more than 2,500 arrests have taken place.

open image in gallery January 6 rioter Jake Lang confronted protesters in Minneapolis on Saturday ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump responded to the continuing protests and resistance from Minnesota officials, who have sued to stop the federal law enforcement surge, in a post on Truth Social Sunday.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community?” he wrote. “The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?”