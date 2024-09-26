Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Kamala Harris doubled down on her burger-flipping duties at McDonald’s during her college years, as Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim that the vice president is lying about her summer job.

Harris has repeatedly noted her brief stint at the fast food chain before her first law job in the 1980s since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket. If elected in the 2024 election, she’d make history as the first US president to have worked at McDonald’s.

A tetchy Trump, however, has repeatedly dismissed Harris’s employment as “fake.”

The vice president sat down with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle in her first one-on-one network interview since she became the Democratic party’s presidential nominee, and at one point poked fun at the former president’s obsession with her days at the Golden Arches.

Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday night in a one-on-one interview ( MSNBC/YouTube )

“I just want to ask you, yes or no,” Ruhle said. “At any point in your life have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions…”

“I have,” Harris replied. “It was not a small job, I did the fries.”

She continued: “Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family. I worked there as a student.”

Harris has repeatedly compared her more humble beginnings to Trump’s wealthy background, suggesting the former president is out of touch with the average citizen.

“I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs.”

Harris’s rebuttal comes after Trump once again taunted his Democratic rival for her McDonald’s job during his Indiana, Pennsylvania, campaign rally on Monday.

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on September 23 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former president said that he was going to stop by a fast-food joint to try “the French fry job” for a bit to “see how it is.”

“She never worked there! And these fake news reporters will never report it, they don’t want to report it because they’re fake,” he added. “They’re fake.”

Trump first declared that Harris was lying about her culinary career at a Moms for Liberty convention at the end of August.

Since then, he’s fired off numerous social media posts accusing Harris of lying about her stint at McDonald’s — including a poorly Photoshopped picture of the vice president sporting the iconic Golden Arches cap in a restaurant.

On Thursday, Trump took another swipe at the vice president during a Truth Social tirade, once again claiming that her one-time McDonald’s job was a lie.

“Comrade Kamala Harris just put up an Ad saying that I.V.F. was banned in certain areas because of me. That is another LIE, just like her working at McDonald’s was a LIE!” he said.