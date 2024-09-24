Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump isn’t letting this one go.

At a Pennsylvania rally Monday evening, the former president continued his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris for speaking out about her summer job at McDonald’s, this time insisting he’d like to stop by the fast-food joint and try “the French fry job” for a bit to “see how it is.”

“I think I’m going to go to a McDonald’s next week someplace — it might not be here in your place,” the Republican presidential candidate said at the rally in the city of Indiana. “I’m going to go to a McDonald’s and I’m going to work the French fry job for about half an hour — I wanna see how it is.”

Trump — a known McDonald’s fan — repeated his baseless claims that Harris lied about her brief stint at the fast-food chain and mocked her for talking about the experience.

“Remember this — for a long time she’s been talking about her experience at McDonald’s, ‘I worked at Mcdonalds over the French fries it was so hot,’” he jibed.

“She never worked there! And these fake news reporters will never report it, they don’t want to report it because they’re fake,” he insisted. “They’re fake.”

Harris has spoken on numerous occasions about working at McDonald’s before her first law job in the 1980s. If elected in the 2024 election, she’d make history as the first US president to have worked at the fast-food restaurant.

In a post on X in August she described herself as: “A daughter of Oakland, California, who was raised by a working mother and had a summer job at McDonald’s.”

Trump previously spoke out in Arizona claiming that Harris’ lied about working at McDonalds ( Getty Images )

The summer stint was a talking point during her previous election campaign as well. In 2019, Harris supported striking McDonald’s workers, standing with them in Las Vegas.

“If we want to talk about these golden arches being a symbol of the best of America, well, the arches are falling short,” she said from Las Vegas in June 2019. “We have got to recognize that working people deserve livable wages.”

“I did the french fries and I did the ice cream,” she added.

“There was not a family relying on me to pay the rent, put food on the table and keep the bills paid by the end of the month,” she said. “But the reality of McDonald’s is that a majority of the folk who are working there today are relying on that income to sustain a household and a family.”

Harris has repeatedly compared her more humble beginnings to Trump’s wealthy background, calling him out at the debate earlier this month for once saying that his dad had given him a “small loan of a million dollars” that he had to pay back.