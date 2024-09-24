✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump posts dramatic new campaign video featuring ‘number one’ song

Donald Trump has claimed he will be a "protector" of women if he wins the presidency in November.

The Republican presidential nominee was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night when he said: "I make this statement to the great women of our country... I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector."

He also said how, under his presidency, women "will no longer be thinking about abortion."

At the rally in Indiana, scenes turned ugly when the crowd broke out into chants of “send them back” after the former president whipped up the crowd about immigration.

Meanwhile, a new poll puts Kamala Harris five points ahead in Pennsylvania. The Spotlight PA/MassINC poll says 49 percent of voters in the swing state favor Harris compared to 44 percent for Trump.

However, in good news for team Trump, a new poll from The New York Times shows him leading in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona by five points.

The poll found the race is closest in North Carolina, where Trump currently sits at 49:47 percent against Harris. In Georgia, the poll puts Trump four points ahead 49:45 percent.