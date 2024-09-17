MSNBC host curses live on air while taunting Trump’s ‘dirtbag’ crypto partner

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle cursed live on air while delivering scathing criticism about Donald Trump’s business partner in his new cryptocurrency venture.

Chase Herro, the self-styled “dirtbag of the internet,” is the dealmaker behind World Liberty Financial, the crypto project Trump is working on with his two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

The four men, along with fellow crypto entrepreneur Zachary Folkman, unveiled the new venture in a virtual address from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday — a highly unusual maneuver just weeks before election day on November 5.

“Crypto is one of those things we have to do,” Trump said during an X livestream. “Whether we like it or not, I have to do it.”

The 11th Hour’s host Ruhle was quick to criticize both Trump and Herro as she sat down alongside Zeke Faux, author and investigative reporter for Bloomberg, in Monday’s program.

The pair eviscerated Herro as Ruhle played a 2018 clip from the entrepreneur’s YouTube channel where he declared that “you can literally sell s*** in a can, wrapped in p***, covered in human skin, for a billion dollars if the story is right.”

All was said from Herro’s Rolls Royce as he drew comparisons to the crypto market and exclaimed to viewers that they have the “ability to make a f***ton of money right now.”

Stephanie Ruhle cursed live on air during Monday night’s episode of The 11th Hour ( MSNBC/YouTube )

“Our potential future next president and his boy, the ‘internet dirtbag,’” Ruhle said despairingly.

“He was a weed dealer. He went to prison. He started getting into online marketing. One thing I found he was selling was colon cleanses,” Faux alleged of Herro.

“So he’s not full of s***. Oh!” Ruhle quipped before holding her hand up to the camera and apologizing. “Sorry, sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. Excuse me. Apologies.”

Herro had previously sold marijuana, weight loss “colon cleanses,” and a $149-per-month get-rich-quick club, Bloomberg has reported. Folkman, meanwhile, used to teach classes on how to seduce women and registered a company called Date Hotter Girls LLC.

While no launch date has been set, the former president has been promoting World Liberty Financial since August.

The former president went from being a crypto skeptic to wanting to make America the ‘crypto capital of the planet’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

His campaign has pledged to turn the USA into the “crypto capital of the planet,” a stark contrast from when Trump declared that Bitcoin was a “scam” during an interview with Fox Business less than three years ago.

In May, the Republican presidential candidate said he wanted to build a “crypto army,” while now he personally owns more than $1 million in digital currency.

The former president, if re-elected, might have set himself an ethical landmine should he implement proposed crypto-friendly policies that he and his family could benefit from.

“Taking a pro-crypto stance is not necessarily troubling; the troubling aspect is doing it while starting a way to personally benefit from it,” Jordan Libowitz, a spokesperson for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the Associated Press.

“The success of this could be very tied to American economic policy.”