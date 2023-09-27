Republican candidates brace for second GOP debate tonight: latest
Seven candidates have qualified for the debate – where Trump will be absent
The second Republican debate is set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday.
Seven candidates have qualified for the debate, which will be broadcast on Fox Business and Univision, and moderated by Dana Perino and Stuart Varney of Fox News Media and Ilia Calderón of Univision.
Those set to appear at the debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
Former president Donald Trump has chosen to skip the debate.
In order to qualify, candidates needed to gain at least 3 per cent support in two national polls or 3 per cent in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
The White House hopefuls also needed at least 50,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 states or territories. They also had to sign the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.
Republican 2024 candidates are walking the abortion line. One question is throwing them off balance
The 2024 Republican candidates for president have an abortion problem.
At every campaign stop, town hall, debate and interview the elephant in the room manages to creep its way into the dialogue – how should a potential president approach the legality of abortion at the federal level, if at all?
For decades, the ideal GOP candidate would state their pro-life stance and disagree with the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v Wade to earn a gold star and potential endorsements.
But since the fall of Roe last year, the issue of abortion has become increasingly complicated and voters have made it clear they’re looking for a candidate who can take a nuanced approach to the subject.
Across the board, polling shows that most Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases in the first trimester, regardless of party lines. Simultaneously, the same majority of voters also believe abortions should be illegal in the third trimester.
Yet, when candidates are confronted with the issue, many display an obvious struggle to remain loyal to the Republican party’s long-held belief while extending a compromising hand to the rest of the country.
Third Republican debate is set for November 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet
The third Republican presidential debate will be held in Miami on Nov. 8, a day after several states hold off-year elections, and candidates will be facing the most stringent requirements yet to take part.
Participating candidates must secure 4% of the vote in multiple polls and 70,000 unique donors to earn a spot on the stage, the Republican National Committee said Friday. Party officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about who would moderate the debate.
Details of the gathering come as the broad GOP field prepares for a second primary debate without their current front-runner. Former President Donald Trump, who also skipped the first debate last month, plans to meet with current and former union workers in Michigan instead of participating in the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
The requirements for the third debate will be more challenging to meet than the second. For the second debate, candidates need at least 3% in two national polls or 3% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, according to the RNC. The White House hopefuls must also have at least 50,000 unique donors.
The GOP hasn’t confirmed the qualified participants for Wednesday’s debate, but several campaigns have said they’ve satisfied the marks, including former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Who are the moderators for the second GOP debate?
After a fiery debate last month, Republican presidential candidates are preparing for a second presidential primary showdown on 27 September.
The debate is due to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
If you want to tune in to the debate, it will be available to watch on Fox Business, Rumble, an online video platform used heavily among conservatives, and Univision also partnering with the network, so the debate can be viewed on those platforms as well.
Who are the moderators?
Fox News Media’s Dana Perino and Stuart Varney and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate, the networks revealed 31 August.
Highly principled libertarian or ruthlessly ambitious kook: Who is the GOP’s new darling, Vivek Ramaswamy?
More than a decade and a half after Vivek Ramaswamy was described as an intense “debater-extraordinaire” in The Harvard Crimson in December 2006, he took centre stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as one of the top two candidates.
Depending on who you ask, the biotech entrepreneur came out of the 23 August showdown as either the winner or the candidate who took the most punches from his more senior colleagues.
For part of his undergraduate career, Mr Ramaswamy headed the Harvard Political Union, a role in which he was referred to as simply “The Chairman”. In a moment of foresight, Mr Ramaswamy told The Crimson that “I consider myself a contrarian. I like to argue.”
“Harvard teaches you to be a better questioner… you can be heard even if you aren’t in the mainstream,” he told the school paper.
During the debate on 23 August, former Vice President Mike Pence attacked his age and inexperience, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, clearly frustrated at his lack of foreign policy knowledge, ranted at him about his policy of cutting aid to Ukraine and handing over large swathes of land to Russia.
When is the next Republican presidential primary debate?
The second Republican presidential primary debate is set to take place in Simi Valley, California, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, 27 September.
Once more, the Republican party candidates are set to face off on the debate stage this time under the direction of moderators Stuart Varney and Dana Perino of Fox News, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón.
While there were some clear standouts from the last debate, all the candidates seemed to come in second place compared to frontrunner Donald Trump, who will not be appearing at the second debate.
Fireworks are expected to go off centre stage yet again, this time with just seven candidates exchanging harsh words as they battle it out for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Here’s everything you need to know about the second debate, including where to watch and how qualifications have changed.
Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers by grossly inflating his wealth, judge rules
A New York judge has determined that Donald Trump committed fraud by falsely inflating his wealth and assets by billions of dollars, a partial conclusion to a sweeping lawsuit and a years-long investigation from the state’s attorney general taking aim at the former president’s business empire.
The ruling from Judge Arthur F Engoron on 26 September found that the former president and his company defraud banks and insurers by grossly overvaluing assets and exaggerating his network on documents to secure deals and financing.
The decision follows a $250m civil suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation targeted long-running fraud allegations surrounding Mr Trump’s business practices.
A decision arrived days before the start of a non-jury trial.
Debate drinking game tradition resurfaces for Republican primary showdown
The first debate of an election season can be a foreboding proposition given that you may suddenly realise during it that we’re all on this runaway train now until 20 January 2025 when someone will be sworn in as president.
And yet here we are at the first Republican Party primary debate of the 2024 election. Even without the chaotic presence of former President Donald Trump (though his campaign has released a DeSantis-themed bingo card for tonight), it still could be quite a scene...
If you’re a Democrat, you’ll likely be horrified by what you on stage tonight. If you’re a Republican, you’ll either be scoffing at the also-rans taking pot-shots at each other in Milwaukee — while your preferred candidate sits at home in Bedminster considering his indictments — or you’ll possibly be despairing as your favourite candidate fails to get traction in the crowded field.
Never fear, as has become a tradition with such political minefield events, there are always the inevitable drinking games to fall back on and take the edge off the evening.
Nikki Haley’s approach to abortion is rooted in her earliest days in South Carolina politics
As a state representative running a longshot campaign for South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley would often explain her opposition to abortion with a story about her family.
“I’m strongly pro-life, very pro-life, and not because my party tells me to be, but my husband was adopted, and so every day I know the blessings of having him there,” she said in 2010.
She won that race and was reelected as governor before serving as former President Donald Trump‘s United Nations ambassador. She’s now competing against Trump as the only woman seeking the Republican presidential nomination. And in a primary race animated by questions over the future of abortion access in the U.S., Haley is reviving the personal anecdote she would give in South Carolina — almost verbatim.
“I am unapologetically pro-life, not because the Republican Party tells me, but because my husband was adopted, and I live with that blessing every day,” she told a New Hampshire audience in May.
Haley is gaining attention in the GOP race with her calls for “consensus” around abortion, an unusual tone in a campaign where Republican White House hopefuls often prefer to highlight their eagerness to fight President Joe Biden and other Democrats. Her supporters say she has staked out a consistent approach from her earliest days in politics, challenging fellow Republicans to be pragmatic in their pursuit of a deeply conservative agenda.
Trump will skip second GOP debate to give speech to striking workers
Donald Trump is expected to skip the upcoming second Republican presidential primary debate and speak to a crowd of union workers in Detroit amid the ongoing auto strike, advisers of the former president told The New York Times.
The snub comes after Mr Trump skipped the first GOP debate of the season last month, chosing instead to sit down with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for an in-depth interview broadcast on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The former president, who stands well ahead of the crowded Republican field in the polls, has downplayed the importance of the debates.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” he wrote on Truth Social in August. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
The lack of a debate presence has done little to impact his front-runner status.
To TikTok or not to TikTok? One GOP candidate joins the app even as he calls it ‘digital fentanyl’
Republican presidential hopefuls have largely shunned TikTok, the hugely popular video-sharing app that some in both parties allege is a potential spy mechanism for China.
But entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy recently became the first 2024 candidate to join the platform, which says it has over 150 million U.S. users. That’s even as he’s accused Beijing of pushing TikTok as “digital fentanyl” to Americans and wants the app banned entirely.
“We’re in this to reach young people, to energize young people, and to do that, we can’t just hide,” Ramaswamy said in his first post earlier this month. “You can’t play in the game, and then not play in the game, so we’re here.”
His competitors face the same conundrum. With U.S.-China tensions already running high, the Republicans running for president have all called for new economic and political measures to punish Beijing. Several major GOP candidates have said they want to ban TikTok. But they also want to reach the younger audiences that don’t watch television ads but consume videos on TikTok or similar apps.
Many campaigns produce short video clips that can be shared between apps, a workaround to not being on TikTok directly. Or they work with conservative influencers on the app who argue Republicans need to engage on it.
