The second Republican debate is set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday.

Seven candidates have qualified for the debate, which will be broadcast on Fox Business and Univision, and moderated by Dana Perino and Stuart Varney of Fox News Media and Ilia Calderón of Univision.

Those set to appear at the debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Former president Donald Trump has chosen to skip the debate.

In order to qualify, candidates needed to gain at least 3 per cent support in two national polls or 3 per cent in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The White House hopefuls also needed at least 50,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 states or territories. They also had to sign the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.