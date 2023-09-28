The knives were out for Vivek Ramaswamy at the second Republican presidential debate.

Wednesday evening’s contest descended into chaos at one point, with the businessman at the centre of a barrage of attacks coming from all directions. His rivals, apparently responding to his fiery and attention-grabbing performance at the first contest, were ready with prepared attacks. Mr Ramaswamy never saw it coming.

In the span of just a few minutes, the Republican hopeful endured deep cuts from at least three candidates. It was begun byTim Scott, who looked at the cameras as his rivals spoke at each other and quipped: “We should have a debate between Vivek and Vivek” — a reference to his rival’s reversals on the issue of doing business with China and his past criticism of Donald Trump.

There was Mike Pence, waiting for a quiet moment as always, before inserting a jab aimed at Mr Ramaswamy, derisively asserting that Mr Ramaswamy began voting in presidential elections in 2018, around the time his businesses pulled out of China.

Minutes later, Nikki Haley took it even lower. Addressing her competitor, she insisted that she felt “dumber” every time Mr Ramaswamy addressed the crowd.

But it wasn’t over for Mr Ramaswamy just yet. Moments later, the Fox Business moderators turned to Ukraine, an issue which Mr Ramaswamy has used to draw himself apart from his rivals. That was just another opening for his foes, who accused him of cozying up to China and not understanding basic facts about the US-Ukraine military assistance arrangement. Just about everyone was against Mr Ramaswamy here, insisting that allowing a Russian victory in Ukraine would lead to bloodshed on Nato soil.

More follows...