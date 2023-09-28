Trump declares he won’t pick any Republican vying for nomination as running mate

Donald Trump says he will not pick any of the Republicans running against him for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination to be his running mate if wins the primary.

The former president skipped the second GOP debate and poked fun at the “job candidates” taking part during his own competing speech at a Michigan auto parts factory.

“We are competing with the job candidates, they are all running for a job. They are all job candidates. They will do anything, Secretary of something, they even say VP. Has anyone seen a VP in that group? I don’t think so,” Mr Trump told the crowd at Drake Enterprises, an automotive manufacturing plant in Clinton Township.

And he added: “They don’t have a crowd like we have, thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in.”

The former president visited the battleground state the day after Joe Biden joined the UAW picket line to support striking workers.

During his speech, Mr Trump called Joe Biden a “wretched old vulture” who was “trying to finish off his prey” by supporting electric vehicles in America.

“Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for pictures at the picket line…he only came after I announced I would be here, he announced it a a bit later. He spoke for a few seconds and had absolutely no idea what he was saying,” added Mr Trump.