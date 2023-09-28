Donald Trump went on an incoherent and inaccurate rant about electric cars as he gave a speech to a non-union auto parts factory in Michigan and avoided the second Republican debate.

The former president visited the 2024 battleground state the day after Joe Biden joined the United Auto Workers union picket line to support striking workers there.

Mr Trump accused the president of a “cruel and ridiculous” policy on electric vehicles that would be the death of the American car industry, despite Tesla being the highest-valued company in the industry,

He told workers at Drake Enterprises, an automotive manufacturing plant in Clinton Township, that EVs were actually bad for the environment.

“People have no idea how bad this is going to be for the environment, you know those batteries when they get rid of them, and lots of bad things happen, and when they dig it out of the ground to make them, is going to very bad for the environment,” he claimed.

“Why aren’t these manufacturers making cars that are going to sell and go on long journeys? They want windmills all over the place. It is like they are told what to do and go against their industries.”

And he warned: “The electric vehicles are going to put you out of business, the things you make in Michigan they don’t need anything of it.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a campaign stop at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan. (Getty Images)

Mr Trump claimed that the Biden administration wanted high gasoline prices to force Americans to buy EVs.

“They want it (high gas prices) so you go all electric so you can drive for 15 minutes before you need to get it charged,” he said.

Then he claimed that EVs, which have ranges of 300 to 500 miles, could only be used on short journeys.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan. (Getty Images)

“These are built specifically for people who want to take extremely short trips…it is crazy, they say the happiest day you buy an electric car is the first 10 mins you drive it then panic sets in and you think where the hell am I going to charge this thing,” he said.

Mr Trump said that he supported anyone who wanted to buy an EV, but that they should not be made mandatory in America.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking to guest at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan. (Getty Images)

And he quickly returned to his bizarre criticisms of the vehicles.

“Right now electric cars don’t go far enough and they are far too expensive, people are not going to be able to afford them and the cost of operation is also much more.”