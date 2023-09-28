DeSantis hits out at Trump for not attending GOP debate: ‘Missing in action’

Florida governor Ron DeSantis tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for skipping the second Republican debate, complaining the former president was “missing in action.”

“Where’s Joe Biden,” he said. “He’s completely missing in action from leadership. You know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight.”

“He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8tn to the debt,” he added. “That set the stage for the inflation we have now.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.