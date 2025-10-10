Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has continued his social media attack on Donald Trump, this time deriding the president for selling luxury watches on cable news. At the same time, the U.S. government remains deadlocked in a shutdown.

“NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!!” Newsom wrote in Trumpian all-caps on X in response to a commercial for the president’s watch brand that is currently being run regularly on Newsmax.

In the promo in question, Trump stands in front of the Stars-and-Stripes in a wood-panelled room and says: “Hello everyone, it’s President Donald J Trump and it’s Trump time. Check out this ‘Red Beauty,’ it’s one of my new watches.

open image in gallery Donald Trump sells watches in his latest commerical being run on cable news channels ( Newsmax )

“Wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really going to be something special, it’s for your favorite president. Get your watch today at GetTrumpWatches.com. These make a great gift. It’s Trump time!”

The watch in question is part of Trump’s “Fight Fight Fight Collection” and features a ruby red face with three dials, the slogan “Trump 45-47” (marking his two presidencies), and a copy of his much-discussed signature.

It retails for $499 and is one of numerous models listed on the official website.

Disclaimer text on screen advises potential purchasers: “Watch images are for illustrative purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the final product.”

Branded watches are just one of many items Trump has lent his name to monetize his political celebrity. He has previously sold everything from digital trading cards to golden hi-top sneakers, guitars, cryptocurrency, and Bibles.

open image in gallery Trump’s 'Red Beauty' watch, which is being sold online for $499 ( gettrumpwatches.com )

Not finished there, Newsom, who is widely tipped to run for the presidency himself in 2028, also responded to a post from FBI Director Kash Patel referring to the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James in which Patel declared: “There simply cannot be, and will not be, different rules for different people. One system of law and order from this FBI.”

“Now do the Epstein files,” the Democrat replied, seeking to keep the pressure on the Trump Justice Department to release its documents on the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which has still yet to happen.

Newsom recently explained to late-night host Stephen Colbert that the thinking behind his “novel” strategy to deploy humor against the administration, breaking with Democratic “stiffness,” was to “put a mirror up to Trump and the absurdity of what’s going on in this country, the absurdity of Donald Trump, the absurdity of these networks [like Fox News] playing into it.”

His most recent satires have included spoofs of “Dozy Don” looking drowsy during a White House roundtable, his health concerns, mock adverts for his own line of “Newsom wine,” and ridicule over the president’s “Escalatorgate” disaster at the United Nations.