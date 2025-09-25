Gavin Newsom trolls the return of Trump vodka with his own red wine: ‘Coming soon’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to troll President Donald Trump by mocking a post on the relaunch of the first family’s vodka brand on social media.

On Wednesday, Trump's son, Eric, announced in an Instagram post that he was relaunching his "Trump Vodka", posting an image that appears to be AI-generated.

Newsom posted his own AI-generated image of "Newsom Wine" on X in response to the "Trump Vodka" announcement, along with the caption "COMING SOON."

The California governor has been relentlessly mocking Trump on social media by adopting his erratic, hyperbolic, and often fully capitalized posting style.

In response to recent apoplectic posts from Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling for the arrest of someone they claim halted an escalator at a UN summit, Newsom replied with his own take on the situation.

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump on social media by responding to a post about the return of “Trump Vodka” by sharing an AI-generated image of “Newsom Wine” in a post. ( AP )

"I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do," the governor posted on X.

He has also released his own red hat with white lettering mocking Trump's "TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING" hat. His version reads: "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

Newsom plugged the hat with a Trump-style social media post.

"I’M REALLY GOOD AT PREDICTING THINGS. DURING THE CAMPAIGN THEY HAD A HAT -- A BEST SELLING HAT -- 'NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,'" he wrote. "AND I DON’T SAY THAT IN A BRAGGADOCIOS WAY, BUT IT’S TRUE. I’VE BEEN RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."

Trump offering branded merchandise — like his vodka and his hat — is nothing new.

open image in gallery "Newsom Wine" is advertised in a parody social media post by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor made the post in response to the reported return of the "Trump Vodka" brand. ( @GavinNewsom on X )

In 2007, Trump released a line of steaks that were sold on QVC home shopping networks and in the Sharper Image catalog. The steak brand's trademark was discontinued in 2014.

Trump also offered a "university" under the name "Trump University" beginning in 2004. It wasn't an accredited university, offered no college credits, degrees, or grades, and was investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office and later sued by the AG for illegal business practices in 2013.

The right-leaning National Review called the university a "massive scam," and two class action lawsuits were filed by former students who claimed Trump's organization defrauded them through misleading marketing.

Trump went on to settle all three lawsuits in November 2016 amid his first presidential run.