Gavin Newsom trolls the return of Trump vodka with his own red wine: ‘Coming soon’
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been adopting President Trump’s posting style to mock him for weeks
California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to troll President Donald Trump by mocking a post on the relaunch of the first family’s vodka brand on social media.
On Wednesday, Trump's son, Eric, announced in an Instagram post that he was relaunching his "Trump Vodka", posting an image that appears to be AI-generated.
Newsom posted his own AI-generated image of "Newsom Wine" on X in response to the "Trump Vodka" announcement, along with the caption "COMING SOON."
The California governor has been relentlessly mocking Trump on social media by adopting his erratic, hyperbolic, and often fully capitalized posting style.
In response to recent apoplectic posts from Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling for the arrest of someone they claim halted an escalator at a UN summit, Newsom replied with his own take on the situation.
"I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do," the governor posted on X.
He has also released his own red hat with white lettering mocking Trump's "TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING" hat. His version reads: "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"
Newsom plugged the hat with a Trump-style social media post.
"I’M REALLY GOOD AT PREDICTING THINGS. DURING THE CAMPAIGN THEY HAD A HAT -- A BEST SELLING HAT -- 'NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,'" he wrote. "AND I DON’T SAY THAT IN A BRAGGADOCIOS WAY, BUT IT’S TRUE. I’VE BEEN RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."
Trump offering branded merchandise — like his vodka and his hat — is nothing new.
In 2007, Trump released a line of steaks that were sold on QVC home shopping networks and in the Sharper Image catalog. The steak brand's trademark was discontinued in 2014.
Trump also offered a "university" under the name "Trump University" beginning in 2004. It wasn't an accredited university, offered no college credits, degrees, or grades, and was investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office and later sued by the AG for illegal business practices in 2013.
The right-leaning National Review called the university a "massive scam," and two class action lawsuits were filed by former students who claimed Trump's organization defrauded them through misleading marketing.
Trump went on to settle all three lawsuits in November 2016 amid his first presidential run.
