Eric Trump has claimed that he once witnessed his father, President Donald Trump, avert a war with a single conversation, raising questions about why he was in the Oval Office during such sensitive talks.

Speaking to Gina Loudon on the Real America’s Voice network’s American Sunrise breakfast show on Wednesday, Trump’s middle son was promoting his new book, Under Siege.

Asked about his father’s accomplishments, Eric said that he believes his head should be carved in granite onto Mount Rushmore alongside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

open image in gallery Eric Trump tells Real America's Voice that he believes his father deserves both his head carved on Mount Rushmore and the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday September 24 2025 ( American Sunshine/Real America's Voice )

“He deserves it,” he insisted. “He deserves it. And he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize so many times over.”

Alluding to the president’s claim before the U.N. Assembly General on Tuesday that he had personally been responsible for extinguishing no fewer than seven wars, Eric said: “I’ve literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war. In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one.”

“I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control.

“There are moms and dads out there who have their kids based on calls that he’s made and conflicts that he’s ended kind of before they really got out of control.”

The younger Trump did not offer specifics about which conflicts he was referring to, but insisted that the people involved have “probably zero appreciation that many of their children and many of the people they knew would not be there had it not been for him. And he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

He concluded by expressing his confidence that his father would “get both” accolades in the end.

When a clip of his comments was shared on social media, they attracted a mixture of scorn and derision.

open image in gallery Barack Obama accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on December 10 2009 ( AFP/Getty )

“The president’s son, who said in December there will obviously be ‘a very large wall between anything having to do with our company and anything to do with government,’ says he was in the Oval Office when the president ‘literally stopped a war,’” wrote CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere, pointing to a potential conflict of interest.

“What was he doing in the Oval Office during such a conversation?” one person asked, raising a national security concern, while others preferred to joke about the matter.

“Probably just playing under the Resolute desk. We all know the famous photo,” a user answered, adding a Photoshopped black-and-white picture of an infant Eric crawling under the table in imitation of the young John F Kennedy Jr in 1963.

Others were more focused on the absurd prospect of Trump actually being added to Mount Rushmore, pointing out that Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize without having to lobby for it or taunting Eric by posting memes from Dumb and Dumber and Beavis and Butt-Head to draw cruel parallels with him and his brother, Donald Trump Jr.