Trump runs ads for his ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ watch collection regularly on Newsmax

Commercials for Donald Trump’s “Fight, Fight, Fight” watch collection are now running regularly on the Newsmax channel.

“Hello everyone it’s President Donald J Trump and it’s Trump time,” the president says in one of the latest ads on the right-wing, pro-Trump network.

“Check out this ‘Red Beauty,’ it's one of my new watches – wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really going to be something special. It's for your favorite president.”

As well as the “Red Beauty,” the timepieces come in a variety of other colors and styles including “Fight Fight Fight Malachite,” the “Mugshot Suit Collectible,” and the “First Lady Mini” in hot pink,” according to the official website.

open image in gallery Donald Trump promotes the ‘Red Beauty’ watch in a commercial on Newsmax. Ads for the president’s timepiece collection are now running regularly on the network ( Newsmax )

Prices vary from between $499 and $799.

Branded watches are one of the many attempts made by Trump to cash in on the presidency having previously hawked merchandise during his campaign and return to office including trading cards, guitars, golden high-top sneakers, and even Bibles.

The president also launched a new cryptocurrency – $TRUMP Coin – which is one of the forms of payment accepted online for the timepieces.

The “Fight, Fight, Fight” watches are described as being “for those who want to stand out in all the right ways.”

“Featuring President Trump's signature directly on the dial, no one will mistake your support for him,” the site reads. “Built as tough as the President, this watch embodies a true fighting spirit, ready for all conditions.”

The watches are advertised as waterproof to below 660 feet, made from high-quality stainless steel with scratch-resistant crystal. The site recommends buying multiple – one to gift and one to keep as a “collectors item.”

open image in gallery The 'Red Beauty' watch, sold online at gettrumpwatches.com for $499 ( gettrumpwatches.com )

A three-watch limit is permitted per household, according to the site.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Trump had already made over $10 million selling his branded wares, in a financial disclosure report from the Office of Government Ethics.

According to the report, released in June, the “Trump Watches” made $2.8 million, “Save America” coffee table books made $3 million, and Trump sneakers and fragrances combined for a total of $2.5 million in profit.

Sales of the Greenwood Bible made $1,306,035 and “45” guitars made $1,055,100.

open image in gallery Trump has also hawked his ‘Never Surrender’ golden high-top shoes for $399 ( Getty Images )

Trump launched the “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars in November last year, retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500. And earlier in 2024, Trump also unveiled his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes for $399.

But it was his Cryptocurrency endeavor that returned the most, with Trump making $57,355,532 from his stake in World Liberty Financial. $TRUMP meme coin was not part of the disclosure report because it only launched in January, but is estimated to have earned $320 million in fees.

The various merchandising ventures have prompted concerns from critics, who see them as potential conflicts of interest – that Trump could pursue policies from inside the White House that may financially benefit him and his family outside of it.

In May the president also hosted 200 of the largest investors in the $TRUMP memecoin at a personal banquet at his Virginia golf club – a move that one special interest watchdog called “nakedly corrupt.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump promotes his new range of branded guitars on Truth Social on November 20 2024 ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Trump has continuously denied that such business ventures conflict with his role as Commander-in-Chief.

“President Trump removed himself from his multi-billion-dollar real estate empire to run for office and forewent his government salary, becoming the first President to actually lose net worth while serving in the White House,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, weeks before Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

“Unlike most politicians, President Trump didn’t get into politics for profit – he’s fighting because he loves the people of this country and wants to make America great again.”