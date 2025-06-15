Trump made $10million selling guitars, bibles, watches and sneakers - but his crypto firm was the most profitable of all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump made over $10 million in the last year selling watches, sneakers, bibles and guitars, but his stake in a cryptocurrency platform was the most profitable of all.

Trump’s financial disclosure report, released Friday by the Office of Government Ethics, lays bare the vast wealth of the president and his family.

The president has made $57,355,532 from his stake in World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency platform. His $TRUMP meme coin was not part of the disclosure report because it only launched in January, but is estimated to have earned $320 million in fees.

The president has also made millions in license fees, the 234-long disclosure report shows. By comparison, former President Joe Biden’s 2024 filing was 11 pages.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure report reveals he has made $57 million from his stake in a cryptocurrency firm. In addition, he has made millions from selling Trump merchandise to supporters. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and members-only club in Palm Beach brought in more than $50 million, according to the filing, which appears to cover the 2024 calendar year.

Other items raking it in for Trump include “Trump Watches,” that made $2.8 million, “Save America” coffee table books that brought in $3 million, and Trump sneakers and fragrances which made $2.5 million.

Sales of the Greenwood Bible made $1,306,035 and “45” guitars made $1,055,100.

Trump launched the “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars in November last year, retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500. And earlier in 2024, Trump also unveiled his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes for $399.

open image in gallery The president, pictured promoting his gold $399 sneakers in 2024, has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift. ( Getty Images )

The president has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift.

His cryptocurrency venture has come under the spotlight recently. According to a Financial Times report last month, Trump’s media company is planning to raise $3 billion to spend on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social app, aims to raise $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion in a convertible bond, according to the report.

The move is the latest potential conflict of interest that has seen Trump pursue policies inside the White House that may financially benefit him and his family outside of it.

Last month the president also hosted 200 of the largest investors in the $TRUMP memecoin at a personal banquet at his Virginia golf club — a move that one special interest watchdog called “nakedly corrupt.”