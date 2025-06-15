Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump made $10million selling guitars, bibles, watches and sneakers - but his crypto firm was the most profitable of all

The financial disclosure report, released by the Office of Government Ethics, lays bare the vast wealth of President Donald Trump and his family

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Saturday 14 June 2025 22:41 EDT
Comments
Trump loses it at NBC over Qatari jet

President Donald Trump made over $10 million in the last year selling watches, sneakers, bibles and guitars, but his stake in a cryptocurrency platform was the most profitable of all.

Trump’s financial disclosure report, released Friday by the Office of Government Ethics, lays bare the vast wealth of the president and his family.

The president has made $57,355,532 from his stake in World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency platform. His $TRUMP meme coin was not part of the disclosure report because it only launched in January, but is estimated to have earned $320 million in fees.

The president has also made millions in license fees, the 234-long disclosure report shows. By comparison, former President Joe Biden’s 2024 filing was 11 pages.

President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure report reveals he has made $57 million from his stake in a cryptocurrency firm. In addition, he has made millions from selling Trump merchandise to supporters.
President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure report reveals he has made $57 million from his stake in a cryptocurrency firm. In addition, he has made millions from selling Trump merchandise to supporters. (AFP via Getty Images)
Recommended

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and members-only club in Palm Beach brought in more than $50 million, according to the filing, which appears to cover the 2024 calendar year.

Other items raking it in for Trump include “Trump Watches,” that made $2.8 million, “Save America” coffee table books that brought in $3 million, and Trump sneakers and fragrances which made $2.5 million.

Sales of the Greenwood Bible made $1,306,035 and “45” guitars made $1,055,100.

Trump launched the “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars in November last year, retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500. And earlier in 2024, Trump also unveiled his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes for $399.

The president, pictured promoting his gold $399 sneakers in 2024, has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift.
The president, pictured promoting his gold $399 sneakers in 2024, has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift. (Getty Images)

The president has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift.

His cryptocurrency venture has come under the spotlight recently. According to a Financial Times report last month, Trump’s media company is planning to raise $3 billion to spend on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social app, aims to raise $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion in a convertible bond, according to the report.

The move is the latest potential conflict of interest that has seen Trump pursue policies inside the White House that may financially benefit him and his family outside of it.

Last month the president also hosted 200 of the largest investors in the $TRUMP memecoin at a personal banquet at his Virginia golf club — a move that one special interest watchdog called “nakedly corrupt.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in