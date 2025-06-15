Trump made $10million selling guitars, bibles, watches and sneakers - but his crypto firm was the most profitable of all
The financial disclosure report, released by the Office of Government Ethics, lays bare the vast wealth of President Donald Trump and his family
President Donald Trump made over $10 million in the last year selling watches, sneakers, bibles and guitars, but his stake in a cryptocurrency platform was the most profitable of all.
Trump’s financial disclosure report, released Friday by the Office of Government Ethics, lays bare the vast wealth of the president and his family.
The president has made $57,355,532 from his stake in World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency platform. His $TRUMP meme coin was not part of the disclosure report because it only launched in January, but is estimated to have earned $320 million in fees.
The president has also made millions in license fees, the 234-long disclosure report shows. By comparison, former President Joe Biden’s 2024 filing was 11 pages.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and members-only club in Palm Beach brought in more than $50 million, according to the filing, which appears to cover the 2024 calendar year.
Other items raking it in for Trump include “Trump Watches,” that made $2.8 million, “Save America” coffee table books that brought in $3 million, and Trump sneakers and fragrances which made $2.5 million.
Sales of the Greenwood Bible made $1,306,035 and “45” guitars made $1,055,100.
Trump launched the “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars in November last year, retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500. And earlier in 2024, Trump also unveiled his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes for $399.
The president has never shied away from pushing his merchandise on supporters, despite critics accusing him of shameless grift.
His cryptocurrency venture has come under the spotlight recently. According to a Financial Times report last month, Trump’s media company is planning to raise $3 billion to spend on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social app, aims to raise $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion in a convertible bond, according to the report.
The move is the latest potential conflict of interest that has seen Trump pursue policies inside the White House that may financially benefit him and his family outside of it.
Last month the president also hosted 200 of the largest investors in the $TRUMP memecoin at a personal banquet at his Virginia golf club — a move that one special interest watchdog called “nakedly corrupt.”
