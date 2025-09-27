The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trolling of President Trump escalated this week with a new video mocking Trump’s United Nations’ entrance mishap known as “Escalatorgate.”

The clip, set to the 90s hit “Macarena,” splices together soundbites from Trump with footage of the stalled escalator he and First Lady Melania Trump attempted to ride before his General Assembly address.

“A golden week, for a golden era,” Newsom wrote in the caption.

One edited portion of the video shows Trump beginning to say, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only” before cutting to a separate clip of him saying “escalator.”

His actual quote, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen,” which was made at a Monday press conference, went viral on social media for not making sense.

open image in gallery A new clip from Governor Gavin Newsom splices together soundbites from Trump with footage of the stalled escalator he and First Lady Melania Trump attempted to ride last week. ( AP )

The video also poked fun at Trump’s inability to pronounce acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, as he announced an unproven link between the drug and autism on Monday. Trump was mocked by social media users after when the president struggled with the word.

While advising pregnant Americans to limit taking the pain reliever, Trump fumbled to pronounce name, which was featured in Newsom’s clip.

“Aceta — well, let's see how we say that,” Trump said, pausing before working through the word syllable by syllable. “Acetam — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that OK? Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol.”

Newsom’s clip ends with a tongue-in-cheek message for the president: “Get well soon <3.”

Following the escalator incident, Trump publicly accused his enemies of sabotage and demanded the U.N. Secretary General investigate the mishap.

Insiders later said the emergency stop button had been triggered accidentally by a member of Trump’s entourage and the U.N. confirmed that, but the Trump administration continued to allege foul play.

On Tuesday, Newsom posted in a parody of Trump’s own style of all caps: “DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ ‘PRESIDENT.’ NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON! — GCN.”

He also quipped, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.”

A few days later, while in New York City for Climate Week, Newsom posted a video from Trump Tower, where he claimed to encounter his own escalator woes.

“A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today. I’ve launched an investigation into this matter,” he wrote.

The “Escalatorgate” moment followed a U.N. address by Trump earlier in the week in which the president stunned world leaders by dismissing climate change as a “green scam,” claiming credit for ending seven wars, and accusing the U.N. of “funding an assault on Western countries and their borders” through migration policies.

A day later, Trump also accused the U.N. of orchestrating a “triple sabotage” to undermine his appearance.

open image in gallery Trump struggled to pronounce ‘acetaminophen’ while announcing unproven claim linking Tylenol to autism ( Getty Images )

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday – Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday, referring to the escalator incident, audio issues with his speech and nonworking teleprompter.

He demanded to see security tapes of the escalator and called for an immediate investigation by the Secretary General, claiming, “This wasn’t a coincidence; this was triple sabotage at the U.N..”

Despite the backlash, Trump insisted his speech “got fantastic reviews,” adding that “very few people could have done what I did.”