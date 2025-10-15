‘Insane and offensive’: Eric Trump sparks fury with claim president is ‘saving God’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump’s son Eric has provoked confusion and anger online from critics with comments on Tuesday painting his father’s movement as responsible for saving Christianity and religion in general, while claiming a divine hand led his father back to the White House.

"We're saving Christianity. We've saving God,” Eric Trump said Tuesday on the Benny Show podcast. “We've saving the family unit. We're saving this nation. I mean, DEI is out of the window, Benny. You no longer have Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem. You no longer have Budweiser going woke as hell. All of this is dead. We have a return to people going to church."

Trump added that despite his dad’s recent jokes he won’t get into heaven, the president will in fact go to heaven for achievements such as the Israel-Hamas peace deal, arguing that Trump surviving an assassination attempt on the campaign trail was further proof of the Republican’s divine protection.

The comments, which came as Eric Trump was promoting his new memoir Under Siege, quickly prompted mockery and disdain online.

“We’ve moved rather quickly from ‘God saved Trump’ to ‘Trump is saving God,’ which I guess is the foundation of the new MAGA religion?” liberal podcaster Jon Favreau wrote on X in response.

open image in gallery Eric Trump claims that God guided his father back to the White House and that the Trump administration is ‘saving God’ ( Newsmax )

“They’re saving God?” Mike Inacay, a staffer for Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, added in a separate X post. “Maybe the most insane and offensive thing anyone can say.”

Even some conservatives took issue with Trump’s remarks.

“I audibly gasped when I heard him say this,” Trump 2020 staffer Lizzie Marbach wrote on X. “Look, I understand how a son wants nothing more than to believe their father is going to heaven. I understand he is proud of the work his dad is doing. But for the sake of people’s souls, we must be clear. God does not need saving.”

While Eric Trump’s comments generated criticism online his father has certainly endorsed the message of the book.

open image in gallery President Trump has previously claimed God spared him from being assassinated on the campaign trail ( Getty Images )

“Don’t forget to get a copy of my son Eric’s book, ‘UNDER SIEGE,’ which is breaking records everywhere,” the president wrote on X on Tuesday of the book, which was released today. “It’s a phenomenal book, that’s a must read for everyone—Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!”

Eric Trump’s memoir details “gripping moments from his life as a vital part of America’s most powerful family,” according to the Trump Organization.

“From raids on his childhood home, Mar-a-Lago, to near assassination attempts, from Russiagate to cold and corrupt court rooms, the fake news media, censorship, and character smears—this wasn’t just an attack on a president, or even his family,” reads a post about the book on the Trump corporate website. “America itself was under siege.”

President Trump has long claimed a divine hand in his reelection, telling a campaign audience in October 2024 that he was shot because God wanted him to win the presidential election.