Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Trump’s private conversation with Indonesian president about son Eric caught on mic

It was not clear in the audio whether the two were referencing the Trump Organization or any business deals involving the president or his family.

Costas Pitas
Monday 13 October 2025 20:00 EDT
Trump and Middle East leaders sign Gaza peace declaration

President Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto were reportedly overheard discussing a potential meeting with Trump's son, Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, following a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt on Monday.

The two leaders, whose exchange was also captured on video footage, appeared unaware that a live microphone was recording their private discussion. Their conversation took place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, shortly after Trump had addressed world leaders at the summit, which convened in the wake of a recently announced ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Neither the White House nor the Indonesian Embassy in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the overheard exchange.

Speaking to Trump as the two men stood behind a podium with a microphone, Prabowo refers to a region that is “not safe, security-wise” and then asks Trump: “Can I meet Eric?”

Indonesian President asked Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump's son Eric.
Indonesian President asked Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump's son Eric. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I'll have Eric call,” Trump responded. “Should I do that? He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call.”

Prabowo then says, “We'll look for a better place,” and Trump says again: “I'll have Eric call you.”

Prabowo says, “Eric or Don Jr.”

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. both serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which has business operations involving real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.

The company operates a golf club outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, according to its website. Another property in Indonesia, a golf club and resort in Bali, is listed on the website as “coming soon.”

