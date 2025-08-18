Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Congress to start getting Epstein files later this week from Trump’s DOJ, lawmaker claims

DOJ was facing Tuesday deadline to comply with subpoena from House Oversight Committee

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Monday 18 August 2025 16:34 EDT
The Department of Justice will begin providing records to Congress related to the deceased Trump associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, according to the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky, said in a statement on X on Monday. “I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

The Justice Department was facing a Tuesday deadline to comply with a subpoena from the committee, which began seeking the records earlier this month.

The Trump administration has been facing rare bipartisan pressure amid anger that it hasn’t done more to disclose information about the late financier, after campaigning on promises of more transparency surrounding the Epstein files.

In early September, the GOP’s Rep. Thomas Massie and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna will bring survivor’s of Epstein’s abuse to Washington as part the push to release more information about Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting a federal sex trafficking trial.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

