Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump-Zelensky meeting live: Starmer and other European leaders at White House as crucial Ukraine talks start

President Donald Trump vowed to ‘get it done’ and end the war in Ukraine on Truth Social

Arpan Rai,Alex Croft,Katie Hawkinson
Monday 18 August 2025 12:44 EDT
Comments
The Independent breaks down crunch Trump-Zelensky talks

European leaders have arrived at the White House ahead of key talks between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky and top European leaders are preparing for a high-stakes summit on the Ukraine war in Washington, D.C.. Trump is set to meet with Zelensky at 1 p.m. (6 p.m. BST) before meeting with European leaders at 3 p.m. (8 p.m. BST).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Each arrived in black SUVs and were greeted by White House staff.

Trump vowed to "get it done" and stop the Ukraine war ahead of his meeting with Zelensky.

"Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I'll get it done — I always do," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska Friday, Trump is pushing Zelensky to strike a peace agreement, by giving up Crimea and NATO membership, and reach an immediate ceasefire – reiterating Moscow's position.

What you need to know about the Trump-Zelensky meeting

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in the White House on Monday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Trump and Zelensky are set to meet in the Oval Office around 1 p.m. local time.
  • Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with European leaders around 3 p.m. local time.
  • Several European leaders have arrived at the White House, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
  • Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss territorial questions. Russia has reportedly demanded that Ukraine cede the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Trump and Zelensky are also expected to address security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Trump vowed to “get it done” and end the war in Ukraine in a Truth Social post on Monday morning.
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 17:35

Keir Starmer arrives at White House

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived at the White House.

Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for key talks on the Ukraine war
Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for key talks on the Ukraine war (AFP/Getty)
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 17:25

Watch: Behind the scenes at the White House with The Independent ahead of Zelensky meeting

Behind the scenes at the White House with The Independent ahead of Zelensky meeting
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 17:20

Ursula von der Leyen arrives

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived at the White House.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also arrived.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives at the White House
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives at the White House (AFP/Getty)
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 17:20

Watch live: European leaders arrive at White House

Several European leaders are set to arrive at the White House this afternoon.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already landed in the Washington, D.C., area.

Watch live:

Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 17:12

Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington, DC

French President Emmanuel Macron has landed at Dulles International Airport, just outside Washington, D.C.

This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed earlier this morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 16:57

In pictures: Pro-Ukraine protest forms near White House

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning (Getty Images)
A pro-Ukraine demonstrator holds a sign that reads, 'We stand with Ukraine.' Trump and Zelensky are set to meet this afternoon in the Oval Office
A pro-Ukraine demonstrator holds a sign that reads, 'We stand with Ukraine.' Trump and Zelensky are set to meet this afternoon in the Oval Office (REUTERS)
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 16:55

Watch: How Trump and Zelensky’s explosive first White House meeting played out

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are due to unite for a second meeting at the White House following their explosive showdown.

In February, the pair's critical talks on Ukraine erupted into a shouting match in the Oval Office.

Here’s how the meeting went down:

How Trump and Zelensky’s explosive first White House meeting played out

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are due to unite for a second meeting at the White House following their explosive showdown. In February 2025, the pair's critical talks on Ukraine erupted into a shouting match in the Oval Office. The US president and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian president; the meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused Mr Zelensky of being "disrespectful" when he said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire. Mr Zelensky's clothes, a departure from his usual military fatigues, were mocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend. "I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better," Mr Zelensky retorted. The pair are due to meet again on Monday, 18 August, days after Mr Trump met with Vladimir Putin.
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 16:45

Who will join Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office?

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will both be accompanied by staff during their Oval Office meeting, the BBC reports.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, special envoy Keith Kellogg and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are expected to join Trump.

Zelensky will be accompanied by his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 16:34

Zelensky set to show up in ‘suit-style’ jacket for Oval Office meeting after Trump complained about his attire last time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will wear a “suit-style” jacket during his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

This comes months after Trump welcomed Zelensky into the West Wing and made jabs about his customary military-style attire, jokingly telling the press, “he’s all dressed up today.”

Keep reading:

Zelensky to show up in ‘suit-style’ jacket for Oval Office meeting with Trump

The White House asked Ukrainian officials ahead of the meeting if Zelensky would wear a suit, according to a report.
Katie Hawkinson18 August 2025 16:18

