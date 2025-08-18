Ukraine-Russia war latest: European leaders to back Zelensky today as Trump says Kyiv can end war ‘immediately’

Top European leaders will throw their weight behind Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House today.
Trump will meet Zelensky at 1.15pm (5.15pm GMT) and hold a multilateral meeting with European leaders visiting Washington at 3pm.
After meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump is pushing Zelensky to strike a peace agreement instead of a ceasefire deal without Crimea and Nato membership – reiterating Moscow’s position.
"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"
Putin agreed during his meeting with Trump to let the US and its European allies offer Ukraine security guarantees, US envoy Steve Witkoff said.
“We were able to win the following concession: that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato," Mr Witkoff told CNN.
High-tech drones turn Ukraine’s front line into a kill zone. Medics can’t keep up
In eastern Ukraine, quiet nights in the dim corridors of a front-line medical post can shatter in an instant. Medics roused from sleep rush to meet another stretcher wheeled in from the Donetsk front.
They work with urgency — chest compressions and shouted commands — until it becomes clear that the soldier arrived too late. The room falls silent as his body is sealed in a white bag.
He could not be saved, the anesthesiologist said, because evacuation took too long. By the time he reached the stabilization point, he was already dead.
It was not an isolated case, but part of a broader shift in the war where medical evacuation has become increasingly difficult.
“Because of drones ... that can reach far, the danger is there for the wounded themselves and now for the crews working to get them out,” said Daryna Boiko, the anesthesiologist from the “Ulf” medical service of the 108th Da Vinci Wolves Battalion. “That’s why the main difficulty now is transport.”
Trump’s critics say Putin ‘flattered’ Trump at the Alaska summit. Europe’s leaders aim to do the same
With Alaska in the rear-view mirror, Donald Trump is walking into a very different situation as he returns to work at the White House this week.
His summit with Vladimir Putin is over, though the fallout continues. On Friday, the US literally rolled out the red carpet for the Russian leader and accused war criminal as he arrived in Anchorage for Ukraine peace talks – though no Ukrainians were invited to the meeting.
Trump flew back to Washington having publicly walked back his own call for a ceasefire and having reportedly endorsed a Russian demand for Ukraine to cede the entirety of the Donbas region, including territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.
Having completed one of his characteristically chummy conversations with Putin, Trump now faces the so-called “coalition of the willing”: a group of European leaders united behind the defence of Ukraine and adamant that no agreement can be made without the support of Kyiv.
The president’s guests could strike a very different tone, given how Trump’s last face-to-face meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office devolved into a near-shouting match.
Trump’s meeting with Putin rolled back key red lines that Zelensky says Ukraine won’t cross. But Europe could be relying on Trump to flip-flop once again, writes John Bowden:
Can Europe’s leaders flatter Trump and heal the harm he did in Alaska?
Is Zelensky about to walk into another White House ambush after Trump’s Putin meeting?
The free world’s most celebrated president is showing some mettle in agreeing to a meeting with the leader of the free world. When Volodymyr Zelensky walks into the Oval Office today, he knows he’s risking another ambush.
The Ukrainian president is prepared to gamble that he’ll get another White House schoolyard bullying session, because there’s a slim chance that Donald Trump may finally have tired of being played by the Kremlin.
It is now conceivable, just, that Trump is prepared to consider security guarantees for Ukraine that reflect Nato’s Article 5, which could mean that if Ukraine signed up to a peace deal then its long-term future sovereignty and security would be protected, by force of arms, by allies including the US.
Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, spoke with Trump and went public with the idea (that had been hers in the first place) suggesting that the US president had bought into the concept.
Is Zelensky about to walk into another White House ambush after Trump-Putin meeting?
Why Russia is desperate to capture eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland
The future of Ukraine’s industrial heartland in the east of the country is uncertain, after Vladimir Putin reportedly demanded it be handed to Russia during his meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.
The Russian leader demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donetsk as part of any ceasefire deal, and said he would be prepared to stop fighting on the rest of the frontline if Kyiv gave in to the demand and addressed the “root causes of the conflict”.
The Ukrainian president has said that Putin wants to take the remaining 30 per cent of the eastern region, which has been the location of some of the fiercest battles in the three-and-a-half-year war.
Donbas: Why Russia is desperate to capture eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland
Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine
As all eyes turn to Washington DC on Monday, one of the key issues that is likely to be a sore topic for Volodymyr Zelensky is the prospect of relinquishing land to secure peace for Ukraine.
Despite launching an illegal invasion, Vladimir Putin is understood to have demanded that Kyiv surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for ending the war.
Such a move would effectively hand over Ukraine’s industrial heartland, giving Russia control of the Donbas region, where the majority of the heavy fighting has taken place since February 2022.
Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine
What’s at stake when Zelensky meets Trump at the White House with Starmer and EU allies in tow
European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, will join Volodymyr Zelensky for a high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.
The prime minister will travel to Washington alongside several European leaders in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president, whose last visit to the Oval Office ended in a disastrous clash with Mr Trump.
The summit comes just days after the US president met Vladimir Putin in Alaska, in which it is understood that the Russian president demanded that Ukraine cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for ending the war.
What’s at stake when Zelensky meets Trump with Starmer and EU allies in tow
Trump envoy claims Putin agreed to ‘game-changing’ security protections for Ukraine
Vladimir Putin agreed to allow the US and its European allies to offer Ukraine security guarantees at his meeting with Donald Trump, US envoy Steve Witkoff said.
“We were able to win the following concession: that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato," Witkoff told CNN.
He added that it was "the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that” and called this “game-changing.”
Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more of the Nato members shall be considered an attack against all members.
Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday. Sir Keir Starmer will join Zelensky and other European leaders will be attending the talks.
At the Alaska summit on Friday, Putin reportedly insisted Ukraine must surrender Donetsk and Luhansk in full and abandon its Nato aspirations. He offered to freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, sources close to the meeting told The Independent.
Zelensky reaches Washington ahead of meeting with Trump
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has reached Washington just few minutes back and said that he hopes Ukraine's "shared strength" with the US and European counterparts will compel Russia to peace.
“I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation,” he said in a pozt on X.
He added: “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas – and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack.”
“I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” he said.
Europeans to back Zelensky in Washington today ahead of Trump meet
European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Donald Trump in Washington, seeking to shore up Zelensky's position as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years.
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Finland are rallying around the Ukrainian president after his exclusion from Trump's summit on Friday with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Keir Starmer, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and Finnish president Alexander Stubb also said they'll will take part in Monday's talks, as will secretary-general of the Nato military alliance, Mark Rutte.
Their pledge to be at Zelensky's side at the White House today is an apparent effort to ensure the meeting goes better than the last one in February, when Trump berated Zelensky in a heated Oval Office encounter.
Trump is leaning on Zelensky to strike an agreement after he met Russian leader Putin in Alaska and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.
