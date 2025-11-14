Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s book purchases paint him as an eclectic reader, with topics ranging from the Catholic church to cryptocurrency, philosophy to pilates, and espionage to immortality.

He acquired multiple works by American filmmaker Woody Allen, German psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer and Russian novelist Vladimir Nabokov — whose book “Lolita” was infamously used to nickname Epstein’s private jet.

The convicted sex offender’s reading list was assembled by Bloomberg, using Amazon receipts delivered to his Yahoo email. The outlet obtained a trove of over 18,000 emails from the account earlier this year.

The Independent contacted many of the authors included on the list, several of whom offered their reactions to learning their work was consumed by one of the world’s most notorious criminals.

The digitally recreated library emerges as Epstein’s legacy — marked by his grave crimes, enigmatic career and ties to President Donald Trump — has once again captured national attention.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released thousands of Epstein’s private emails, including messages from attorneys, journalists, author Michael Wolff, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. In the emails, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking.

The same day, a House discharge petition secured enough votes, with the help of four Republicans, to force a chamber-wide vote to compel the Justice Department to release all of the files it has on Epstein.

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong — and that he severed ties with Epstein years ago. On Friday, he accused Democrats of “doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again.”

Here is a breakdown of some of the books Epstein purchased between 2007 and 2019, the year he died in prison while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

open image in gallery Epstein pictured with his associate and former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges in 2021 ( ITV )

2007

The earliest receipts to appear in Epstein’s inbox pertain to books on mathematics — the subject he taught at the Dalton School in Manhattan before embarking on a career in the world of finance, according to Bloomberg.

One volume is titled “Conversations with a Mathematician," while another was “Exploring Randomness.”

Later in the year, between October and December, Epstein bought a series of books on spirituality and suffering, including “The Jesus Dynasty: The Hidden History of Jesus, His Royal Family, and the Birth of Christianity.”

On Christmas Eve, he ordered several books on tantric sex.

After 2007, there was a sizable gap in purchasing activity, which coincided with Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal in Florida. He pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and received an 18-month sentence, most of which he served under a work-release program.

2013

In 2013, the year he turned 60, the convicted pedophile started picking up books again. Late in the year, he ordered “Family Wealth Management” and “The Story of a Practical Idealist.” Both are about managing money.

open image in gallery In 2017, Epstein bought a copy of "Why We Get Sick: The New Science of Darwinian Medicine." ( The Independent )

2014

Epstein snapped up a large collection of books in 2014, including six installments from a series called “The Man from O.R.G.Y.” The Cold War era thriller follows a spy who is also a sex researcher.

Later in the year, he purchased “The Complete Book of Pilates for Men” and “The Physics of Immortality,” which purports to prove that humans can be resurrected.

In October, Epstein bought half a dozen copies of “The Celebrity Assistant’s Handbook,” which details how to deal with the uber wealthy.

2015

Among the volumes Epstein acquired in 2015 were “Between Two Stools,” an investigation into scatology, and Norman Mailer’s “The Prisoner of Sex,” in which the writer critiques feminism.

He also picked up Henry Miller’s “Tropic of Cancer,” which chronicles the bohemian lifestyle of an American expatriate in Paris, as well as two books on corruption in the Vatican.

open image in gallery In November 2018, Epstein purchased a copy of William Faulkner's "As I Lay Dying." ( The Independent )

2016

In 2016, Epstein purchased a handful of books about or written by Woody Allen — his friend and neighbor, who penned a 2003 birthday letter to Epstein that compared his home to Dracula’s castle, according to The New York Times.

In May, the disgraced financier bought “Extraordinary Minds,” which examined four famous individuals throughout history. It was written by Harvard University psychologist Howard Gardner.

When informed that his 1998 book was included in Epstein’s library and asked for his reaction, Gardner told The Independent, “That's a reasonable request and interesting to know. But I don't want to speculate about his motivation.”

Between June and October, the Brooklyn-born former Bear Sterns trader ordered four works by psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer, including one titled “Gut Feelings: The Intelligence of the Unconscious."

He also scooped up over a dozen copies of James Patterson’s book about Epstein called “Filthy Rich.”

2017

In the weeks surrounding Trump’s inauguration, Epstein bought several tomes about narcissism, including "Borderline Conditions and Pathological Narcissism" by Otto F. Kernberg an Australian psychoanalyst.

Around the same time, he acquired two books about swearing. One was “In Praise of Profanity” by Michael Adams, an English professor at Indiana University Bloomington.

“To say I'm shocked is an understatement,” Adams told The Independent upon learning about Epstein’s purchase of his book. “If Epstein thought my book would validate his behavior, I hope he was as disappointed as I was shocked to hear that he bought it.”

Later in the year, the disgraced financier went on a buying spree, obtaining at least 18 titles, with topics ranging from foreplay to Darwinian medicine.

open image in gallery In 2019, the last year of Epstein's life, he purchased "In The Closet of The Vatican," a book about gay Catholic priests. ( The Independent )

2018

One year into Trump’s first term, Epstein took an interest in white collar crime. He purchased a book on the Panama Papers — which were leaked offshore tax files — as well as a thriller about a Swiss banker.

In May, he bought several volumes on cryptocurrency, including “Bitcoin for Dummies” and “Blockchain Technology Explained.”

He also ordered at least four books about Trump. Among them were “Fear” by Bob Woodward and “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff, whom he frequently correspond with over email.

In November, the disgraced financier procured “enough classic literature to last years,” including celebrated works by William Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde and William Faulker, according to Bloomberg.

Another purchase was “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations.”

open image in gallery The Trump administration came under fire earlier this year for what critics said was a lack of transparency when it came to the Epstein files ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

2019

During the last year of his life, as federal investigators were coordinating their case against him, Epstein once again demonstrated his omnivorous appetite.

He picked up “In the Closet of the Vatican,” a book about gay Catholic priests, “Mycelium Running,” an ode to mushrooms and “The Serious Guide to Joke Writing.”

In May, just three months before his death, Epstein made one of his final book purchases: Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita,” a novel about a man obsessed with a 12-year-old girl.