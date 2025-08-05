The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Film director Woody Allen sent a letter to Jeffrey Epstein to mark his 63rd birthday in which he jokingly compared the disgraced financier’s dinner parties to Dracula’s castle, according to a report.

The New York Times published a new selection of letters and photographs belonging to the late pedophile Epstein on Tuesday.

Among them is a letter said to be from the four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Allen from January 2016, which makes the comparison to the literary vampire.

open image in gallery Woody Allen wrote to Jeffrey Epstein about the dinners they shared, according to a new report ( Getty Images )

The note says that the writer and his wife Soon Yi had been invited for dinner “many times”.

They “always accept”, the letter goes on to say, because it is “always interesting” due to the varied and eminent company they expect to find there and because the food is always “sumptuous and abundant” and “well served.”

“I say well served – often it’s by some professional houseman and just as often by several young women reminding one of Castle Dracula where [Bela] Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place,” the letter continues, referring to the Hungarian-American actor who played the role in the 1931 film.

“Add to this that Jeffrey lives in a vast house alone, one can picture him sleeping in damp earth.”

open image in gallery Epstein hosted the rich and famous at his home ( New York State Sex Offender Registry/Reuters )

Among the other guests were “a list of accomplished types, men and women in journalism, in TV, even royalty”, the writer adds.

The letter goes on to describe the eccentricity of Epstein previously serving small portions and Chinese takeaway to his illustrious guests before adding: “The large phone and computer at his right hand does take some of the relaxed, home-cooking atmosphere out of it but one can’t have everything – not at Castle Dracula.”

A PDF of the signed letter is included in the article.

The Independent has contacted Allen’s representatives for comment. He did not comment in The Times piece.

The photographs obtained by the newspaper reveal that the billionaire’s seven-storey mansion was decorated in eccentric fashion.

Among the more notable items shown are a stuffed tiger and a first edition of Vladimir Nabokov’s scandalous novel Lolita from 1955.

Framed photos of Epstein posing with some of the many famous people he knew - including Pope John Paul II and Fidel Castro - appear in a number of the rooms.