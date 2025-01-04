Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued a withering response to billionaire Elon Musk’s endorsement of the country’s far-right party, Alternative for Germany.

Scholz said it was important to not “feed the troll,” referring to Musk, who recently offered support for the Alternative für Deutschland party — a far-right group — claiming, “only the AfD can save Germany.”

“There are a lot of people on social media who want to attract attention with snappy slogans,” Scholz told the German media outlet Stern. “I don’t believe in courting Mr. Musk’s favor. I’m happy to leave that to others.”

He added: “There are many people on social media who want to attract attention with shrill slogans. The rule is: don’t feed the troll.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk has been by President-elect Donald Trump’s side since he won the White House in November ( via REUTERS )

Musk and Scholz have an ongoing feud, with the billionaire calling the chancellor a “fool” and claiming he’ll lose in the next election, Politico reports. He has also called for Scholz to step down.

Christiane Hoffmann, a spokesperson for the German government, denounced Musk’s endorsement.

“It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his statement,” she said.

She added that “freedom of expression also includes the greatest nonsense.”

The SpaceX and Tesla owner faced immediate backlash for backing the AfD.

open image in gallery Olaf Scholz, head of Germany’s government, had harsh words for the Tesla and SpaceX boss ( AP )

German health minister Karl Lauterbach called his support for the far-right party “undignified and highly problematic.” Elmar Brok, a former German MEP, called Musk’s comment, “the world domination fantasies of the American tech kings”.

Musk has scheduled a conversation with AfD leader Alice Weidel for Thursday, according to Politico.

This comes as Musk appears to be closely advising Donald Trump. The billionaire has been by Trump’s side ever since he won the White House in November.

Musk has also been named as co-chair of the new Department of Government Efficiency. Alongside co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk has vowed to cut hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government’s budget in the role.