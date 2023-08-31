Trump posts a staggering 31 videos ranting at political opponents in one day

Donald Trump on Wednesday went on a ranting spree, where he posted 31 angry videos in five hours targeting an array of people from president Joe Biden to his own attorney-general Bill Barr.

The former president began the series on Truth Social with a 42-second clip of him bragging about leading "with big numbers" in the Republican primary race.

He falsely claimed that his recent interview with Tucker Carlson beat Oprah's with Michael Jackson as the most watched in history, while wrongly stating that the first Republican primary debate on Fox News was “one of the lowest rated ever, if not the lowest".

While the interview shared on Carlson’s X account appears to have garnered 263 million views, the metric only measures the number of people who may have seen the post, including those who may have just scrolled by the post, according to Newsweek.

Mr Trump failed to attend last week’s debate over his strained relationship with Fox News and Mr Murdoch.

The videos then went on to target president Biden, the Department of Justice, Democrats, Fox News, special prosecutor Jack Smith, and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

"Crooked Joe Biden is completely controlled by China, Ukraine and various other countries," Mr Trump said, appearing to read from a teleprompter.

He went on to add that the mentioned countries know "everything" about the president along with his misdeeds, which Mr Trump said were "many".

"He is a corrupt person. He is a compromised president leading the country to hell," he said, adding that Mr Biden was a "Manchurian candidate".

In a follow-up video, the former president said Mr Biden's "only campaign strategy" was to indict him.

Mr Trump then pivoted to Afghanistan, accusing the president of leaving the conflict-torn country in "shame and defeat".

The 45th president turned to what he called "left-wing lunatics" to rant about their alleged bid to "bring back" Covid-19 lockdowns ahead of the 2024 elections in an effort to justify "more censorship, illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies".

After sharing a few more videos, Mr Trump paused to wish everyone in Florida dealing with Hurricane Idalia well, before swiftly returning to post more ramblings.

He said the security tapes from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that were "leaked" or "otherwise stated were deleted or altered" were in fact handed over to the authorities by him. "It was a fake story," he rued.

Mr Trump alleged that the country has a "Department of Injustice" that was rigging the election for President Biden.

He again falsely reiterated that he won the election in Georgia, despite being charged, along with 18 others, for allegedly participating in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia, because I don't," he added.

The former president claimed Fox News and the Wall Street Journal "fights him" because Mr Murdoch is a "globalist". “And I am America First. It’s very simple, and it will always be that way, so get used to it," he added.

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused Fox of siding with Florida governor Ron DeSantis — his top GOP rival in the party’s 2024 primary.

He ended the series with a last video targeting “slow thinking and lethargic” Bill Barr, who he claimed didn’t have the “energy or stamina” to fight the radical left during his time as the attorney general.

Mr Barr, who served as attorney general in the Trump administration from February 2019 until December 2020, left office shortly after the election – in part due to Mr Trump pushing false claims of election interference.