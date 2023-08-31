Trump to skip court arraignment after pleading not guilty in Georgia case – live
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s four indictments amid his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump mug shot
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waives his right to an arraignment, currently scheduled for 6 September in Fulton County.
This means he avoids his first-ever televised court hearing.
Meanwhile, the former president made a chilling threat to “lock up” his political rivals if he wins the 2024 presidential race.
In an interview with conservative media personality Glenn Beck, the former president was reminded about his statements during the 2016 race that he would “lock up” Hillary Clinton – but then decided against it when he entered the White House.
This time round, Mr Trump said he would have “no choice” but to follow through with his threats.
His comments came the same day that New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed that Mr Trump had inflated his wealth by more than $2bn. The AG’s office brought a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump, his children and his company last year for cheating lenders and others by making false and misleading financial statements.
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case to charges that he took part in criminal conspiracies in efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state as he attempted to remain in power despite his loss.
The former president entered the plea on Thursday morning, waiving a formal arraignment following the 13 felony counts being filed against him.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest.
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case to charges that he took part in criminal conspiracies in efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state as he attempted to remain in power despite his loss.
Chesebro and Powell formally ask for cases to be severed from Trump in Fulton County
Two of Donald Trump’s codefendants in his Georgia election subversion case have asked the judge to sever their trials from the rest of the accused – including the former president.
Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have both requested speedy trials in the case.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
‘She had no contact with most of her purported conspirators and rarely agreed with those she knew or spoke with,’ Ms Powell’s lawyers wrote in the court filing
Trump pleads ‘not guilty’ in Fulton County case, waves arraignment
Donald Trump has entered a “not guilty” plea in the Fulton County 2020 election interference case in Georgia.
The former president has waived his right to an arraignment which was scheduled for Wednesday 6 September. So far lawyers Ray Smith, Ken Chesebro, and Sidney Powell have also entered pleas and will not appear as scheduled.
The other 15 defendants are yet to enter pleas.
This is his fifth arraignment and fifth not-guilty plea. He has shown up in person three times.
Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Highly principled libertarian or ruthlessly ambitious kook?
More than a decade and a half after Vivek Ramaswamy was described as an intense “debater-extraordinaire” in The Harvard Crimson in December 2006, he took centre stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as one of the top two candidates.
Depending on who you ask, the biotech entrepreneur came out of the 23 August showdown as either the winner or the candidate who took the most punches from his more senior colleagues.
If he wins in 2024 election, Trump says he would have ‘no choice’ but to jail his political enemies
Donald Trump has made a chilling threat to “lock up” his political enemies if he wins the 2024 presidential race.
In an interview with conservative media personality Glenn Beck on Tuesday, the former president was reminded about his statements during the 2016 race that he would “lock up” Democratic rival Hillary Clinton – but then decided against it when he entered the White House.
“You said in 2016, you know, ‘Lock her up.’ And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America. That’s just not the right thing to do,’” said Mr Beck.
“That’s what they’re doing. Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”
This time round, Mr Trump said that he would have “no choice” but to follow through with his threats.
Fulton County to allow cellphones and laptops in court for ‘non-recording purposes’ at Trump trial
The Superior Court of Fulton County will allow the use of cellphones and laptops for non-recording purposes for all parties and spectators for the duration of the State of Georgia v Donald John Trump et al.
Voices: Mark Meadows’ years of scheming might finally catch up with him
Eric Garcia writes:
Mr Meadows’s attempt to move the case to federal court echoes his entire tenure in Washington. The former congressman, with his ambition often so naked since he rarely cloaked it in humility, often saw himself as a playmaker but wound up having his plans blow up in his face.
DA Fani Willis asks judge to advise Fulton County defendants on rights in speedy trial
District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion asking Judge Scott McAfee to advise the 19 Fulton County defendants in the election interference case of the impact of a speedy trial demand on their procedural and evidentiary rights ahead of trial.
So far, two defendants — Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell — have asked for speedy trials. Mr Chesebro has been given a trial date of 23 October and Ms Willis has advised she would like all defendants who request speedy trial to be tried together.
NY AG: Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2bn
Donald Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2bn in one year and by hundreds of millions of dollars in other years over a decade, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is suing the former president and his business empire following a years-long fraud investigation.
Her motion for partial summary judgment estimates that Mr Trump had inflated his net worth by $812m to $2.2bn – roughly 17 to 39 per cent – each year from 2011 to 2021. The $2.2bn estimate came in 2014, according to the recently unsealed filing.
Alex Woodward has been following the case for The Independent.
Trump attacks DeSantis as Florida governor responds to Hurricane Idalia
Shortly before Governor Ron DeSantis gave his morning update on the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which slammed into the western shores of his state on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to lash out against him.
He accused the Florida governor of allegedly conspiring with a utility company in exchange for campaign donations and blamed him for the state of the insurance industry in a state blighted by hurricanes, storms, and flooding.
Here’s what the former president wrote:
So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from “money machine” Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries. Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store. His campaign and poll numbers have “CRASHED” to a point where it doesn’t much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!
