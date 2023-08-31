Trump to skip court arraignment after pleading not guilty in Georgia case – live

✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waives his right to an arraignment, currently scheduled for 6 September in Fulton County.

This means he avoids his first-ever televised court hearing.

Meanwhile, the former president made a chilling threat to “lock up” his political rivals if he wins the 2024 presidential race.

In an interview with conservative media personality Glenn Beck, the former president was reminded about his statements during the 2016 race that he would “lock up” Hillary Clinton – but then decided against it when he entered the White House.

This time round, Mr Trump said he would have “no choice” but to follow through with his threats.

His comments came the same day that New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed that Mr Trump had inflated his wealth by more than $2bn. The AG’s office brought a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump, his children and his company last year for cheating lenders and others by making false and misleading financial statements.