Trump may avoid first televised court appearance as he considers waiving Georgia arraignment – live updates
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s four indictments amid his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump mug shot
Donald Trump may avoid what would have been his first ever televised court hearing as he is said to be considering waiving his arraignment in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.
Two sources told CBS News that the former president is mulling entering a plea on the charges and waiving his arraignment appearance, which is currently scheduled to take place in Fulton County on 6 September.
At least two of his 18 codefendants in the case – attorneys Ray Smith and Sidney Powell – have already waived their arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to all counts.
Meanwhile another defendant Harrison Floyd has finally been released from prison on bond after spending the weekend in Fulton County Jail.
As Mr Trump mulls his next steps in the case, he has continued to rail against his political rivals.
On Tuesday, he issued a sinister warning on Truth Social: “To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for’.”
On Monday, a trial date was set for 4 March 2024 in the federal 2020 election interference case – the day before the Super Tuesday primaries.
Jesse Watters under fire for saying Trump’s mug shot boosted his popularity among Black Americans
Jesse Watters, the Fox News host who succeeded Tucker Carlson in the network’s primetime evening slot, has again drawn criticism by praising Donald Trump’s recent mug shot, suggesting the image is only likely to increase the disgraced former president’s appeal to America’s Black community.
Mr Watters invited ridicule last week when he reacted to the shot of Mr Trump – taken at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, as he was booked following his fourth criminal indictment in as many months – by declaring: “I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard.”
He also argued in an opening monologue to his show: “The mug shot turned Trump into a sympathetic character in Black America. Don’t underestimate the power of a famous mug shot.”
Mr Watters cited the case of celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart, who befriended the hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg after being arrested, to support his contention that the notoriety that comes with a criminal case can lead a white felon to be embraced by the Black community.
Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani awarded default judgment in defamation case
Two election workers in Georgia who sued Rudy Giuliani over baseless claims that fuelled threats of violence against them have been awarded a default judgment following the long-running defamation case against him.
Donald Trump’s former attorney, who has also been criminally charged in connection with the former president’s attempts to upend the 2020 presidential election, is liable for defamation claims from Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, as well claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damages.
Mr Giuliani repeatedly sought to avoid further scrutiny in the case, and the judge overseeing the case previously reprimanded him for his “seemingly incongruous and certainly puzzling caveats” after he appeared to admit that he made false and defamatory statements about the two women in an effort to dodge the revelation of potentially damning evidence.
“Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery,” US District Judge Beryl Howell wrote on 30 August.
Proud Boys sentencing hearings cancelled ‘due to emergency’
Federal prison sentencing hearings for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and prominent member Ethan Nordean have been cancelled due to an unspecified emergency, the US Department of Justice has announced.
It was not immediately clear why the hearings were postponed, though it does not appear to involve the parties.
Tarrio, the former leader of the neo-fascist gang, was scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing in Washington DC at 10am ET on 30 August after Tarrio and three other members of the group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy earlier this year for their roles in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, among the most serious crimes facing the hundreds of people arrested in connection with the mob’s assault.
Prosecutors are seeking 33 years for Tarrio.
Tarrio, Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl were also found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding. Four of the men – all but Pezzola – were also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, civil disorder and destruction of government property.
Ex-Trump aide Navarro will stand trial on contempt charges
Former Trump White House trade advisor Peter Navarro will stand trial next month for allegedly wilfully defying a congressional subpoena after a federal judge in Washington rejected arguments that he was properly following an executive privilege claim from former president Donald Trump.
In a ruling delivered aloud from the bench and first reported by Politico, Judge Amit Mehta said Mr Navarro’s claim to have been instructed by Mr Trump to invoke executive privilege during a 20 February 2022 phone call was not accurate.
Mr Navarro had argued that an assertion of executive privilege by Mr Trump over a subpoena from a House select subcommittee on the coronavirus response also applied to a subpoena he later received from the House January 6 select committee — the compulsory process he is charged with ignoring.
But Judge Mehta noted that binding case law on how to handle executive privilege claims states that such a claim has to be specific and cannot be a blanket assertion made to avoid responding to any questions at all. He also said Mr Navarro would have had to show up for his deposition and make particularised assertions in response to questions.
Hungary's Orbán urges US to 'call back Trump' to end Ukraine war in Tucker Carlson interview
Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, said in a sprawling interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the only path to ending the war in Ukraine would be the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency.
In the interview, posted Wednesday on Carlson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, Orbán praised Trump’s foreign policy while blasting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and its approach to the war.
He said that Trump’s return to office would be “the only way out” of the conflict, and that any suggestion that Kyiv could win the war against Russia was “a lie.”
“The Russians are far stronger, far more numerous than the Ukrainians,” Orbán said. “Call back Trump. … Trump is the man who can save the Western world.”
Trump co-defendant finally posts bond after almost a week in notorious Georgia jail
A lone Donald Trump co-defendant who was jailed following his arrest in the Georgia election subversion case has finally posted bond.
Harrison Floyd, who was the director of “Black Voices for Trump” during his 2020 campaign, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County on 24 August where he was arrested for his part in the sweeping 41-count criminal indictment.
Mr Trump and the other dozen defendants who turned themselves in for arrest sailed in and out of the Fulton County Jail quickly after posting bond.
But Mr Floyd wasn’t so lucky.
Unlike the others, the inmate – under booking number 2313818 – did not have a pre-arranged bond, so was held inside the notorious jail until Tuesday, when his $100,000 consent bond order was approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.
He was expected to be released by 9am Wednesday, 11Alive reported.
DeSantis refuses to call out Trump’s silence on Hurricane Idalia
Ron DeSantis has refused to call out Donald Trump’s deafening silence over Hurricane Idalia – as the former president stays mum despite being a resident of the Sunshine State.
The Florida governor held an early morning press conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday where he warned residents that the category 4 hurricane would make landfall within around two hours, bringing with it “life-threatening” storm surges to the Big Bend region.
When asked in the briefing to comment on the fact that Mr Trump has not addressed the dangerous storm heading to the state that he calls home, Mr DeSantis quickly dismissed the question.
“Not my concern. My concern is protecting the people of Florida, being ready to go,” he said.
He continued to instead talk about the preparedness of the state for the hurricane: “In Florida, you just have to do this.”
Mitch McConnell freezes and appears unresponsive in second press conference incident
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once again froze, appeared unable to speak and did not seem to register that someone was speaking to him in a concerning moment that occurred on Wednesday at a press conference.
Video of the incident emerged Wednesday afternoon after the senator, 81, appeared to trail off in the middle of answering a question about whether he would run for reelection. In the video, an aide approaches him and asks him if he has heard the question while he stares off at the cameras, appearing distant or overwhelmed.
He was then briefly led away, before returning.
“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” said a spokesman for the senator Wednesday afternoon.
An aide to the GOP leader also indicated that Mr McConnell would seek a physician’s counsel before attending another press conference.
Trump could be Republican nominee before voters know if he’ll be convicted
Donald Trump may be the Republican nominee for president before voters know if he’ll be convicted in any of the legal cases against him.
The New York Times reports that the former president may have the nomination locked down before the party “knows if he’s a felon”.
Mr Trump is displeased that DC federal Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on the issue of when the trial will take place in the special counsel’s case against him for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
He has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
The New York Times notes that the Republicans won’t have many choices if Mr Trump is convicted of several felonies.
Trump considering Ramaswamy for VP but says he’s ‘getting controversial’
Donald Trump is considering Vivek Ramaswamy as a possible choice for running mate, the former president told a conservative TV host.
Mr Trump was speaking to rightwing talk show host Glenn Beck when he made the comments about the tech entrepreneur and author of Woke Inc.
The ex-president said Mr Ramaswamy, 38, could be a “very good” choice for vice president, but warned him that he may need to pull back on some of his more controversial statements.
“He’s a very, very, very intelligent person. He’s got good energy, and he could be some form of something,” Mr Trump said on BlazeTV. “I tell you, I think he’d be very good.”
But he added: “He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s getting a little bit controversial”.
