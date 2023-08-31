✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

Donald Trump may avoid what would have been his first ever televised court hearing as he is said to be considering waiving his arraignment in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Two sources told CBS News that the former president is mulling entering a plea on the charges and waiving his arraignment appearance, which is currently scheduled to take place in Fulton County on 6 September.

At least two of his 18 codefendants in the case – attorneys Ray Smith and Sidney Powell – have already waived their arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to all counts.

Meanwhile another defendant Harrison Floyd has finally been released from prison on bond after spending the weekend in Fulton County Jail.

As Mr Trump mulls his next steps in the case, he has continued to rail against his political rivals.

On Tuesday, he issued a sinister warning on Truth Social: “To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for’.”

On Monday, a trial date was set for 4 March 2024 in the federal 2020 election interference case – the day before the Super Tuesday primaries.