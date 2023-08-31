Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case to charges that he took part in criminal conspiracies in efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state as he attempted to remain in power despite his loss.

The former president entered the plea on Thursday morning, waiving a formal arraignment following the 13 felony counts being filed against him.

The filing put forward by one of his lawyers was signed by Mr Trump, stating: “As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the indictment in this case.”

A number of the other 18 defendants in the case have also waived their arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

Mr Trump and his co-defendants have been charged with racketeering, standing accused of operating a “criminal enterprise” through the alleged attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 results in Georgia, a state won by President Joe Biden, the first Democrat to do so since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In the filing put forward on Thursday, Mr Trump wrote: “I have discussed the charges in the Indictment and this Waiver of Appearance at Arraignment with my attorney Steven H, Sadow, and I fully understand the nature of the offenses charged and my right to appear at arraignment.”

Mr Trump surrendered and had his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail on 24 August. He was also fingerprinted before being released on $200,000 bond.

Mr Trump is the first former president to face charges. He has been indicted four times this year, and he did appear for his first three arraignments.

More follows...