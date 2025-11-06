Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent GOP lawmaker has proposed a bill to rename a major airport after Donald J. Trump.

Florida State Representative Meg Weinberger seeks the support of fellow Republicans for changing the name of Palm Beach International Airport.

"President Trump is the most consequential president of our lifetime and a resident of Palm Beach County, which makes it only fitting to honor him, like many other presidents before him, by naming our airport Donald J. Trump International," her spokesperson told Fox News.

Air Force One, frequently travels to Palm Beach since it is near Trump’s massive estate, Mar-a-Lago.

open image in gallery A Republican lawmaker has proposed renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, as Weinberger’s bill is debated, the lawmaker has co-sponsored a bill to rename a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Mar-a-Lago to Palm Beach International.

Her proposal, which involves renaming the road to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard, was signed off on by the State Governor, Ron DeSantis, and unanimously approved by Town of Palm Beach council members in September. In July, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners also voted unanimously to rename the road.

Weinberger’s bid to name Palm Beach International after Trump is not the first time that the Republicans have tried to name a busy airport after the sitting president.

open image in gallery Meg Weinberger also wants to rename a street after Donald Trump ( Meg Weinberger )

Initially, Representative Addison McDowell of North Carolina filed a bill to scrub the name of one of America’s most significant and controversial presidents from an airport to name it after the MAGA leader.

McDowell’s bill proposed renaming Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, after Donald Trump. However, her proposal failed to move beyond the referral stage.

More than 10 airports in the United States are named after former presidents, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

open image in gallery The president frequently travels through Palm Beach International to get to his Mar-a-Lago estate ( Getty Images )

Throughout his second presidency, there has been a concerted effort from Trump to secure his legacy, not least through demolishing the East Wing of the White House and replacing it with a $300 million ballroom.

The massive construction project will be privately funded by heavyweight companies such as OpenAI, Palantir, and Google, and will be named after the president himself.

Trump has also proposed building a massive ceremonial arch, reminiscent of the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which Napoleon commissioned.

Trump’s monument will reportedly cost $100 million to build and will be placed near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.