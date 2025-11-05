Price of Trump’s planned victory arch for DC revealed - and it has 8 zeros
If completed, the arch would be just one of the many lasting imprints Trump has left on Washington, D.C.
The price tag of President Donald Trump’s planned victory arch has been revealed — and it has eight zeroes, according to a new report.
The proposed monument, which is set to be built in the lead-up to the country’s 250th anniversary next year, is estimated to cost $100 million, according to Axios, citing unnamed White House insiders.
“It's what he's talking about," a source who recently spoke with the president about the project told the outlet.
“There's a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch,” the source added. “And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it's big and gold and white.”
The report did not say how the massive undertaking will be financed, though sources noted that Trump has raised $1.9 billion from private donors to help pad his war chest and pay for various construction projects, including his ballroom, which led to the demolition of the East Wing.
The Republican president first announced his plan to erect an arch in the nation’s capital during a White House dinner with business leaders in October, according to the Associated Press.
“It’s going to be really beautiful,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be fantastic.”
When asked by a reporter who the monument is for, Trump gestured toward himself and said, “Me,” according to CBS News.
Small models of the arch are reminiscent of France’s Arc de Triomphe, commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1806. They include statues of eagles and a winged woman affixed to the top of the structure.
The president said the monument would be built in Memorial Circle, located on the opposite side of the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, according to The New York Times.
It’s not clear whether the official process for building new monuments — which involves congressional authorization — is being followed. The apparent target completion date of July 2026 indicates Trump may go around the usual procedures.
If completed, the arch would be just one of the many lasting imprints Trump has left on Washington, D.C.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has moved at a breakneck pace to transform the White House, including by demolishing the East Wing to make way for a massive ballroom. He’s also paved over the Rose Garden, erected towering flag poles on the lawn and decorated the Oval Office with gilded accents.
Some of these hurried changes have not gone over well with the American public.
According to an October Ipsos poll, 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump razing the East Wing to make way for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Meanwhile, 28% said they support the demolition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments