Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Section of South Florida roadway could be renamed 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard'

A busy stretch of South Florida roadway could soon be called “President Donald J

Via AP news wire
Monday 07 July 2025 17:48 EDT
US Trump Boulevard Florida
US Trump Boulevard Florida

A busy stretch of South Florida roadway could soon be called “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would rename a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) stretch of South Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president's home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year directs the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

The legislation also calls for another section of the road be renamed “PBSO Motorman Highway,” in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who were killed in a crash last year.

The law requires local approval to take effect.

If the resolution passes, the new signs should be installed by September. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in