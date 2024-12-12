Trump mocks Jill Biden — again — by sharing photo of Notre Dame meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump mocked First Lady Jill Biden for a second time by sharing a photo from their conversation in Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.

The photo was taken at the reopening of the famed cathedral last weekend, when the two exchanged polite conversation as they sat near one another during the ceremony.

Trump shared a meme on Truth Social with the “rolling on the floor laughing” and “smiling face with heart eyes” emojis. “Get you someone who looks at you like Jill looks at Trump,” it said.

“Jill was very nice,” Trump posted late Wednesday night alongside the meme. “A great conversation!”

He previously trolled the first lady by using the opportunity to flog his perfume and cologne line.

Trump posted the ad for “Trump Perfumes & Colognes” on Truth Social, alongside a picture of him and Biden chatting in the French capital.

The photo’s caption read: “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

The president-elect’s “official” fragrance line describes itself as “for patriots who never back down, like President Trump.” The “Trump for Men” cologne and “Trump for Women” perfume both sell for $199, according to the website. The president-elect is also offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale.

Biden, meanwhile, shared a selection of images from the ceremony on her official Instagram page, including a photo of her pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and the first lady of France, Brigitte.

“To hear the organ play and the choirs sing once again in the halls of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame will be a moment I never forget,” the first lady said.

Back on home soil, Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year for a second time on Thursday morning.

He celebrated this latest honor by delivering a brief speech and ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

After surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, “he beat not one but two Democratic opponents, swept all seven swing states, and became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. He has realigned American politics, remaking the GOP and leaving Democrats reckoning with what went awry,” the magazine wrote. “If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver.”