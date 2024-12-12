Trump to be named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’; president-elect gloats about Christopher Wray’s resignation: Live
The Republican also won the accolade in 2016 after winning his first presidential election
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Thursday morning after winning the presidential election for the second time, according to Politico.
The annual cover – which highlights an individual who has greatly influenced the year, for good or ill – is set to be unveiled today, with sources suggesting in advance that the president-elect will grace the cover again.
The Republican was also named “Person of the Year” in 2016, the year he beat Hillary Clinton to win election to the White House for the first time, and is expected to celebrate the honor by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning.
Trump has meanwhile been continuing to announce nominees to his new administration and gloating over the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he appointed to replace James Comey in 2017.
Writing on Truth Social, the president-elect called it “great day for America” that would “end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice.”
Trump went to accuse the bureau of having “illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me.”
Trump invites China’s Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration
The president-elect has invited his Chinese counterpart to watch his swearing in ceremony on Washington DC on January 20, CBS News reports.
Trump reportedly extended the invite last month but the Chinese embassy in Washington has yet to comment.
The Republican said in an interview with NBC conducted on Friday that he “got along with very well” with Xi and that they had “had communication as recently as this week”.
It would be unprecedented for a leader of China, a top US geopolitical rival, to attend an American presidential inauguration and Trump has risked poking the bear by naming numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1m to Trump’s inaugural fund in latest attempt to rebuild bridges
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly donated $1m to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, the latest twist in the complicated relationship between the tech boss and the Republican president-elect.
The donation has been confirmed by the Silicon Valley company, according to The Wall Street Journal, and comes despite Trump threatening the Facebook founder with prosecution if he attempted to influence the election against him during the campaign.
The move is the latest example of a tech CEO moving to make a conciliatory gesture towards Trump now that his return to the White House has been confirmed and his party have secured control over both houses of Congress, with the GOP commonly hitting out at the California tech sector, which is seen as predominantly left-leaning.
Here’s more.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1m to Trump’s inaugural fund
Facebook founder appears to be moving to mend fences with the president-elect after years of rocky relations
President-elect gloats over resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray
Trump has meanwhile been gloating over the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he appointed to replace James Comey in 2017 and who announced his departure on Wednesday, with nominee Kash Patel waiting in the wings.
Writing on Truth Social, the president-elect called it “great day for America” that would “end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice.”
Trump went to accuse the bureau of having “illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me.”
Here’s Andrew Feinberg with a full report in the outgoing Wray.
FBI director Christopher Wray will resign ahead of Trump’s plan to replace him
Wray’s term would have ended in 2027 without Trump’s intervention
Donald Trump expected to be named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ and ring New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell
Good morning!
Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Thursday after winning the presidential election for the second time, according to Politico.
The annual cover – which highlights an individual who has greatly influenced the year, for good or ill – is set to be unveiled today, with sources suggesting in advance that the president-elect will grace the cover again.
The Republican was also named “Person of the Year” in 2016, the year he beat Hillary Clinton to win election to the White House for the first time, and is expected to celebrate the honor by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning.
As the Truth Social post below suggests, he’s pretty excited about it.
We’ll bring you the cover as soon as it drops a little later on.
Most Americans approve of Trump transition
A new poll from CNN and SSRS found that more than half of Americans believe Trump is doing a good job of transitioning the Biden administration to his.
Approximately 55 percent said they approve of how Trump is handling the presidential transition process and 54 percent said they believe the president-elect will do a good job when he returns to the White House.
Slightly more Americans have a positive outlook on Trump’s administration than a negative one.
CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings scorched by colleague for trying to manufacture ‘clip for the internet’
Accusing CNN political commentator Scott Jennings of attempting to create a viral moment during a heated exchange on the Daniel Penny trial, correspondent Audie Cornish told the right-wing pundit that he wanted “a clip for the internet” while mockingly posing for a picture.
During Tuesday night’s broadcast of CNN NewsNight, the panel debated over Penny being acquitted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man with mental health issues who acted threateningly towards subway passengers. The verdict was met with both applause and anger, with conservatives saying “justice has prevailed” and calling Penny a “hero.”
Read more:
CNN’s Scott Jennings scorched by colleague for trying to manufacture a viral moment
Scott Jennings repeatedly tried to bait Audie Cornish into saying he didn’t have any values and wasn’t a Christian
A brief history of Kari Lake: A ‘proud election-denying deplorable’
Unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave a ranting speech in 2022 in which she labeled herself a “proud election-denying deplorable” before urging young supporters to procreate and calling Anthony Fauci an “evil elf.”
Read more from Sheila Flynn:
Kari Lake calls herself ‘proud election-denying deplorable’ in ranting speech
Lake, who was defeated in last month’s election by Democrat Katie Hobbs, spoke at a Turning Point USA event
Republican Senator signals he is unsure about Pete Hegseth
Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana did not give a definitive answer on whether or not he will support Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.
“I haven’t decided yet, as I’ve shared with him and happy to share with others,” Young told CNN on Wednesday. “We had a good meeting. It was an extensive conversation, and he answered the questions I asked.”
“I appreciated his candor as we discussed our readiness challenges, the China threat, auditing the Pentagon, his vision for DoD, and other important national security issues,” Young said in an X post.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Trump sending Don Jr's fiancee to Greece
I asked Republicans about Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on Syria. This is what they said
The fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad immediately triggered conversation about Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congressman and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence — and not just among everyday citizens. Adam Kinzinger, the former Republican congressman, joked on X/Twitter as news broke that Gabbard could offer the deposed Syrian president “safe harbor” in her home.
Gabbard met with the Syrian dictator in 2017, and she did so in her capacity as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In one particularly shocking moment, The Independent reported last month that when she met with young girls from Syria who had survived airstrikes from Assad’s military, she allegedly asked them how they knew it was Assad who bombed them. It was a question so insulting that the translator present said he refused to translate it.
Read more:
I asked Republicans about Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on Syria. This is what they said
Their remarks show a changed attitude among the GOP toward Trump’s cabinet picks, writes Eric Garcia
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments